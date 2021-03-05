CyberArk To Host Virtual Investor Day On March 10, 2021

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the global leader in Identity Security, today announced that it will host a virtual Investor Day on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the global leader in Identity Security, today announced that it will host a virtual Investor Day on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. CyberArk executives will discuss the company's Identity Security platform and subscription transition strategy as well as market dynamics and the company's go-to-market approach.

The presentations will be webcast live via the "Investor Relations" section of the company's website at www.cyberark.com. The event will begin at 10:00 a.m. EST and will run until approximately 12:45 p.m. EST, including a live question and answer session. The webcast will also be archived on the Investor Relations website. Registration for the event can be accessed via the Investor Relations website.

If you have questions about the event, please contact ir@cyberark.com.

