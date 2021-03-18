Cyber Resilience Is The Theme Of Datto's Fourth MSP Technology Day

Datto Holding Corp. ("Datto") (NYSE:MSP), the leading global provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions purpose-built for managed service providers (MSPs), is hosting its fourth MSP Technology Day today, dedicated to helping MSPs - often...

Datto Holding Corp. ("Datto") (MSP) - Get Report, the leading global provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions purpose-built for managed service providers (MSPs), is hosting its fourth MSP Technology Day today, dedicated to helping MSPs - often operating as the first line of defense for their clients - build better cyber resilience. With deep insights and actionable advice, the half-day virtual event will empower Datto's partners to better protect their businesses and their clients in an increasingly complex and fast changing threat landscape.

According to the 2020 Verizon Data Breach Investigation Report, small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) are four times more likely to be hacked and twice as likely to be infected with malware as larger enterprises. Datto's own research has also found that downtime costs from ransomware - the number one malware threat affecting SMBs - are skyrocketing and are now more than five times higher than they were just two years ago.

To address these threats, MSPs need to think beyond established security tools to how to keep their SMB clients' businesses running when, not if, an incident occurs. Committed to shaping the security roadmap and driving revenue and growth opportunities for its over 17,000 MSP partners, Datto has created today's event with a comprehensive program of executive keynotes, Q&A sessions, discussion panels, and live demos during which experts will share valuable insights into how MSPs can achieve cyber resilience.

Ryan Weeks, Chief Information Security Officer at Datto, comments: "MSPs are the CIOs of the SMB economy and as such, they are constantly at the frontline of cyber attacks. As attack vectors evolve, MSPs need a new approach to security, incident response, and business continuity so they can protect their clients' cloud-based workforces from unknown threats, minimize the impact of attacks and reduce downtime. With the right cyber resilience capabilities and with trusted partners at their side, they can set themselves up for success and be prepared for the unexpected."

Live demos showcase new security capabilities for MSPs

In addition to examining all aspects of cyber resilience, this MSP Technology Day will highlight two new security product features developed by Datto:

Datto Cloud Deletion Defense™ provides an additional layer of defense for Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery (BCDR), protecting backups stored in the Datto Cloud from both accidental and malicious deletion. Data backups are increasingly under attack from ransomware and cyber criminals. Cloud Deletion Defense in conjunction with Datto SIRIS thwarts these attacks and lets customers regain access to deleted cloud snapshots - similar to an 'undelete' option.

provides an additional layer of defense for Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery (BCDR), protecting backups stored in the Datto Cloud from both accidental and malicious deletion. Data backups are increasingly under attack from ransomware and cyber criminals. Cloud Deletion Defense in conjunction with Datto SIRIS thwarts these attacks and lets customers regain access to deleted cloud snapshots - similar to an 'undelete' option. Datto RMM Ransomware Detection complements other security applications such as antivirus to reduce the impact of cyberattacks on MSPs and their clients. This behavioral-based solution monitors endpoints for unusual encryption activity, immediately attempts to terminate the ransomware process and isolate the infected device and prevent the ransomware from spreading through the network. RMM Ransomware Detection has been independently validated by security testing specialist MRG Effitas against zero-hour and in-the-wild ransomware attacks, proving highly effective at isolating systems attacked by both.

Enterprise-grade security for SMBs

Datto has been providing proven cyber resilience tools to the MSP market for over a decade and has been proactively expanding its portfolio with new solutions. Through Datto's state-of-the-art technology, delivered via a purpose-built integrated platform, MSPs can offer enterprise-grade security capabilities to their SMBs clients.

Last week, Datto announced that it acquired cyber threat detection company BitDam - developers of a cyber defense platform that protects collaboration tools such as Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace from ransomware, malware, and phishing.

About Datto's MSP Technology Day

Datto launched MSP Technology Day in 2020 to bring MSPs a live, educational event that focuses on the technology and tools needed to best serve their clients, fine-tune business practices, and improve their bottom line. Held quarterly, Datto MSP Technology Days have attracted over 6,000 participants to date. An interactive virtual event platform - including a virtual tradeshow of selected integration partners and vendors - allows attendees to network with Datto's technology and market experts as well as peers.

Recordings of the events are made available on-demand post event.

Notes to editors: Program highlights

Datto's MSP Tech Day on Thursday 18 March is delivered as two identical sessions, timed to suit attendees from all over the world. Session 1 will be held from 8.00am-2.30pm EDT, while session 2 is scheduled for 4.30pm-10.00pm EDT.

Highlights from the program include:

The Journey to Cyber Resilience. Datto CISO Ryan Weeks discusses the capabilities needed to reliably identify, respond to, and recover from security incidents, and how MSPs can keep clients' infrastructure running through adverse cyber events. Datto will also be giving away a comprehensive security assessment worth $25,000 to one MSP who attends the Datto MSP Technology Day.

Datto CISO Ryan Weeks discusses the capabilities needed to reliably identify, respond to, and recover from security incidents, and how MSPs can keep clients' infrastructure running through adverse cyber events. Datto will also be giving away a comprehensive security assessment worth $25,000 to one MSP who attends the Datto MSP Technology Day. Protecting MSPs: Achieving Cyber Resilience . Datto CTO Bob Petrocelli explains the current trends impacting the MSP community and how MSPs can proactively stay one step ahead of the evolving threat landscape.

. Datto CTO Bob Petrocelli explains the current trends impacting the MSP community and how MSPs can proactively stay one step ahead of the evolving threat landscape. Channel Chat: What is Cyber Resilience? Ryan Weeks and a panel of MSP peers discuss how to achieve end-to-end cyber resilience, from vendors to best business practices.

Ryan Weeks and a panel of MSP peers discuss how to achieve end-to-end cyber resilience, from vendors to best business practices. MSP Partner Panel: How the Channel is Positioning Cyber Resilience . In this panel discussion, attendees can learn how fellow MSPs have built a security stack to achieve cyber resilience, increase efficiency, and improve their bottom line.

. In this panel discussion, attendees can learn how fellow MSPs have built a security stack to achieve cyber resilience, increase efficiency, and improve their bottom line. Positioning Security to Grow Margin and Increase Retention:Datto's Business Development Team will share sales and marketing advice to help MSPs unlock new revenue opportunities with sell-through security solutions to help capture their share of the approximate $21 billion opportunity addressing cyber resilience in the markets they serve, according to Analysys Mason's SMB Technology Forecaster.

More information and the full program for the day are available here: https://www.datto.com/events/march-tech-day and on the Datto blog: https://www.datto.com/blog/msp-technology-day-cyber-resilience

About DattoAs the world's leading provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions purpose-built for delivery by managed service providers (MSPs), Datto believes there is no limit to what small and medium businesses can achieve with the right technology. Datto offers Unified Continuity, Networking, and Business Management solutions and has created a unique ecosystem of MSP partners. These partners provide Datto solutions to over one million businesses across the globe. Since its founding in 2007, Datto has won awards for its rapid growth, product excellence, superior technical support, and for fostering an outstanding workplace. With headquarters in Norwalk, Connecticut, Datto has global offices in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Canada, Australia, China, and Singapore. Learn more at www.datto.com.

