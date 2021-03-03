Cyber Defense Labs Announces Marla Beckham As Chief Financial Officer

DALLAS, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyber Defense Labs, a full lifecycle information security service provider helping companies manage, detect and respond to today's cyber risk, has named Marla Beckham as Chief Financial Officer. In this role, Ms. Beckham will oversee all financial operations while working closely with our leadership team to support Cyber Defense Labs' business strategy and anticipated growth.

Ms. Beckham brings a proven track record of success in leading all aspects of corporate finance with strong expertise in financial management, budgeting and forecasting, risk mitigation, cost controls and strategic planning. Most recently, Ms. Beckham served as Chief Financial Officer at Epic Aviation helping the company expand into new markets and complete a successful sale to Signature Aviation. Previously, Ms. Beckham served as Senior Vice President for Finance at Atlantic Aviation directing the successful integration of several new business units into existing operations, performing due diligence and integration of multiple acquisitions, and managing all daily financial and reporting activities.

"Marla brings strong executive financial experience, deep knowledge, and operational insights which will be instrumental as Cyber Defense Labs continues to grow and serve more companies seeking a trusted, reliable partner for cyber risk management," said Cyber Defense Labs Chief Executive Officer Robert Anderson, Jr. "Her enthusiastic 'partner' approach toward strengthening business operations with those she works with will drive immediate value and make a positive impact across our organization. We are excited to welcome her to the team."

Earlier in her career, Ms. Beckham served in several executive finance positions where she was a strong steward of corporate assets, led critical corporate initiatives, and maintained compliance with corporate requirements.

