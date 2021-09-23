Cyber Bytes Foundation Holds Grand Opening Of American Cyber League Innovation & Technology Cyber Labs

The Cyber Bytes Foundation, in partnership with Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, held the grand opening today of the American Cyber League Innovation &...

The Cyber Bytes Foundation, in partnership with Insight Enterprises (NSIT) - Get Insight Enterprises, Inc. Report, the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, held the grand opening today of the American Cyber League Innovation & Technology Cyber Labs, a state-of-the-art technology center in Stafford County's Quantico HUBZone focused on advancing cybersecurity and emerging technology in government.

The mission of the new cyber defense center of excellence is to serve as a testing ground for innovative approaches to thwarting digital threats to federal, state and local public agencies. As the principal technology partner of the Insight Quantico Cyber Hub at the facility, Insight Public Sector, Insight's division serving the needs of federal, state, local and education government agencies, serves as the facilitator for 16 solutions partners providing innovation labs covering: cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence and machine learning, quantum computing, augmented and virtual reality, multi- and hybrid cloud networking, 5G, storage and software.

"The American Cyber League technology labs are the largest investment in technology infrastructure in Stafford County and will support the explosion of growth in the technology workforce of tomorrow. We bring emerging technologies in a state-of-the-art facility with top talent to all walks of life in every stage of development: youth, professionals and life-long learners," said Cesar Nader, founder and executive director of Cyber Bytes Foundation. "Our goal is to be the technology hub for government, private sector and academia so that tomorrow's technology is met with a cyber warrior we can build today. We don't want you to hear about technology. We want you to feel, touch and see what you can do when we demystify cyber and other emerging tech, and we make it easy to learn, play and build."

The American Cyber League labs provide an agnostic cyber domain ecosystem that warfighters, government agencies and educational facilities can leverage for training on cyber operations, testing new processes, customizing solutions, and accelerating innovation - uniting them with top technology industry experts to increase accessibility to new technology.

"We have created a safe place for the cyber defense community to work with and learn from today's most well-known technology solution providers," said Scott Friedlander, senior vice president of Insight Public Sector. "They are coming to us with technology pain points, and we work with them to define their modernization strategies, elevate, model and simulate new solutions that keep them one step ahead of a rapidly evolving digital landscape."

Insight Public Sector has secured the following partners to support the American Cyber League Innovation & Technology Cyber Labs: Aruba, Cisco, Clarifiai, Commvault, Cradlepoint, Dell, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Lencore, McAfee, Micro Focus, NetApp, Nvidia, Onclave Networks, Red Hat and ViewSonic.

A formal ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended today by distinguished guests from government, industry and academia, including: Gen. (ret.) James L. Jones, former U.S. National Security Advisor and U.S. Marine Corps Commandant; Lt. Gen. (ret.) Richard P. Mills, president and CEO of the Marine Corps University Foundation and former commander of Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command; Brig. Gen. A.J. Pasagian, commander of Marine Corps Systems Command; Col. (ret.) Riley Repko, Strategic Adviser to the Air Force Secretary and Chief of Staff on innovation and modernization issues; Nicholas Anderson, chief information security officer for the public sector at Lumen Technologies and former Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security and Emergency Response; and Terry Halvorsen, general manager of IBM Federal and former chief information officer for the U.S. Department of Defense.

Guests were invited to tours through the state-of-the-art cyber labs featuring 13 different technology environments for innovation and research.

Tinesha Allen, Griffis-Widewater district supervisor for Stafford County, said: "Cyber Bytes Foundation continues to be a vital part of Stafford's future in cybersecurity and technology advancement by developing talent and education opportunities for Stafford County and the region. As one of Stafford's target industries, cyber and technology will continue to grow with the innovation of Cyber Bytes Foundation, and the grand opening of these new state-of-the-art labs."

To learn more about the American Cyber League Innovation & Technology Cyber Labs, please visit www.cyberbytesfoundation.org or contact Amanda Sawicz directly at 540-426-8643 or amanda@cyberbytesfoundation.org.

For more information about Insight Public Sector and the Insight Quantico Cyber Hub, visit ips.insight.com or call 1.800.INSIGHT.

About American Cyber League

We believe in the power of innovation to make the world safer. We've assembled a consortium of companies that understand existing and emerging threats are ever-expanding, and gaps continue to grow between the number of positions required to address these threats and the number of skilled workers available to fill these positions. Together, we're addressing these issues through research and innovation in new tools, methods, and approaches while simultaneously reducing the workforce requirements. The American Cyber League (ACL) offers technology experts, equipment, and training from the leading global solutions providers for collaborative use by the Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, other federal agencies, state and local government, nonprofits, businesses, colleges, and universities in an effort to customize solutions to accelerate the implementation of advanced cyber technologies.

About Insight Public Sector

At Insight Public Sector, we help organizations of all sizes navigate complex challenges as a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation and Connected Workforce solutions and services. With deep expertise and end-to-end capabilities, we'll help you manage today's priorities and prepare for tomorrow's needs. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT

