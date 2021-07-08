CX Startup Officium Labs Launches WorkForward Brand

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Officium Labs, a unique customer experience startup, has launched a new suite of enhanced workforce management (WFM) tools under the brand "WorkForward." Powered by popular SpreadsheetScheduler.com technology, the new capabilities further supplement the Officium ServiceStack ® for call center management.

The technology behind WorkForward has been trusted by hundreds of brands, including FOX, Domino's, and Wells Fargo to more efficiently schedule call center resources. Widely known for its affordability and ease of use, the technology has earned an outstanding reputation among WFM professionals across a wide range of industries.

"As we continue to build the future of service, WFM is a strategic consideration. It enables the type of service that delivers ROI and protects upwards of 25% of a company's revenue," says Jonathan Shroyer, co-founder and CEO of Officium Labs, which acquired SpreadsheetScheduler.com in March.

The WorkForward tools combine technology developed by SpreadsheetScheduler.com with WFM concepts Shroyer began developing early in his CX career, as he was looking to establish balance in a complex support environment. "Each week, service levels were not achieved on any intervals. There was a lot of tension between the WFM team and the Service Delivery teams," Shroyer says of that early experience. "So, I started to research what creates balance in a staffing and capacity system and how that benefits the end customer." He then developed a WFM approach that dramatically improved service-level achievement (SLA) and other performance metrics while enabling Service Delivery to hit >95% adherence targets. His account saved about 15% in total resource cost and hit expected staffing and capacity system performance targets. A new WFM way was born.

Since then, Shroyer has continued refining these WFM concepts. "I've further modularized the staffing and capacity system to be plug and play," he says, "and adapted the framework to govern a module system or end-to-end approach, depending on stakeholder ROI choices and guidance."

Shroyer is proud of the results WorkForward has achieved for Officium clients. "Many times over, we have achieved SLA targets, forecast accuracy +/-10%, increase in CSAT, and usually around 10% cost savings across the enterprise. WFM is not always the most exciting topic to discuss, but, in my experience, building a framework that governs your resources—where they work, how they work, and their quality of work—will pay dividends 10 times over."

About Officium Labs:

Officium Labs helps companies deliver incredible customer experiences. Launched with just a $150k loan in 2019, Officium has accelerated rapidly, reaching profitability in its first 24 months with > $10M in gross revenue. In addition to its WFM offerings, Officium is building a network-based economy that provides flexible and meaningful work opportunities for global workers, moving economic wealth into local communities versus traditional technology hubs.

Officium's ServiceStack ® is a framework for building an outstanding customer service operation that includes best practices, a technology platform, and a network of human capital. The ServiceStack ® concept is helping Officium Labs clients provide world-class service to their customers and generate measurable ROI.

To learn more visit WorkForward.io, and https://www.officiumlabs.io.

