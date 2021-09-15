CW Bancorp To Webcast Live At VirtualInvestorConferences.com September 21st

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CW Bancorp (OTCQX: CWBK), the parent company of CommerceWest Bank based in Irvine, California, focused on commercial banking services, today announced that Mr. Ivo A. Tjan, Chairman and CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on September 21 st.

DATE: September 21st, 2021 TIME: 8:30 am PDT LINK: https://bit.ly/2YIjl0E

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Recent CW Bancorp Highlights

For the six months ended June 30, 2021:

Net income growth of 210%

EPS of $1.80 up 210%

up 210% ROA of 1.15% up 85%

ROTE of 19.33% up 179%

Efficiency ratio of 44.25%

About CW Bancorp

CW Bancorp is the parent company of CommerceWest Bank (Bank). The Bank is a California based full-service business bank with a unique vision and culture of focusing exclusively on the business community by delivering on customized products and services. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Irvine, California. The Bank serves businesses throughout the state of California. We provide a wide range of commercial banking services, including, remote deposit solution, online banking, mobile banking, lines of credit, M&A/working capital loans, commercial real estate loans, SBA loans and treasury management services.

Mission Statement: CommerceWest Bank will create a complete banking experience for each client, catering to businesses and their specific banking needs, while accommodating our clients and providing them high-quality, low stress and personally tailored banking and financial services.

Please visit www.cwbk.com to learn more about the bank. "BANK ON THE DIFFERENCE"

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

