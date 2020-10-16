CVS Health To Partner With Long-term Care Facilities When COVID-19 Vaccine Is Available

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health (CVS) - Get Report announced today it will be providing COVID-19 vaccinations to long-term care facilities throughout the country when the vaccine becomes available.

"CVS Health has been on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19, working across the health care spectrum in all the communities we serve and that will continue to be the case when we have a vaccine to administer," said Troyen Brennan, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, CVS Health. "Our nation's elderly living in long-term care facilities are one of the most vulnerable populations. With early access to a vaccination, we can help keep them, and the staff caring for them, healthy and safe."

From the early days of the pandemic, CVS Health quickly mobilized its colleagues and resources to offer the first large-scale COVID-19 testing sites in the country and have now administered more than five million COVID tests.

"CVS Health is already providing 70 percent of the testing done in a retail setting through its test sites at 3,700 of its drive thru pharmacies," said Larry Merlo, President and CEO, CVS Health. "Our community test sites are there for underserved communities and provide testing for long-term care facilities. At the same time, we're helping America get back to work by offering testing directly through employers. Moving forward we'll have the capacity to administer approximately four million COVID-19 tests per month to meet the nation's needs ahead of a vaccine approval."

CVS Health has the experience and expertise to play a vital role in the COVID-19 vaccination effort. The company has already administered more than nine million flu shots in 2020 and is well on its way to administering nearly 20 million by year's end.

"We're confident the experience and expertise we've honed through our COVID-19 testing and flu vaccinations uniquely positions CVS Health to lead the way. Thanks to the tireless efforts of CVS Health employees, nearly 300,000 across all 50 states, we stand ready for what lies ahead," said Merlo. "CVS Health is a diversified health services company and our role in combatting the pandemic demonstrates that our strategy and enterprise assets empowers us to play a unique role in addressing the needs of communities across the country."

