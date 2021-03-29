CVS Health To Administer No-Cost COVID-19 Vaccines At Select CVS Pharmacy Locations In New Mexico

WOONSOCKET, R.I., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an ongoing effort to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines and help the country move forward from the pandemic, CVS Health (CVS) - Get Report today announced that it will begin vaccinating eligible populations on Wednesday, March 31 at five select CVS Pharmacy locations in New Mexico.

For the select retail locations that will begin to offer COVID-19 vaccinations on March 31, appointments will start to become available for booking on Tuesday, March 30, as the store receives shipments of vaccine. Vaccines at participating CVS Pharmacy locations in New Mexico will be administered to individuals meeting state criteria, as well as K-12 teachers and staff and childcare workers. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and people without online access can contact CVS customer service: (800) 746-7287. Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.

"We're proud to play a part in increasing access to the vaccine to as many people as possible to enable reopening efforts in the communities we serve," said Neela Montgomery, President of CVS Pharmacy and Executive Vice President, CVS Health. "Feedback on every aspect of the vaccination process has been incredibly positive, from the digital experience to interacting with our team of health care professionals whose incredible efforts are helping to move us one step closer towards a healthier post-COVID world."

There is no cost for the vaccine to patients with insurance or through the federal Health Resources and Services Administration program for uninsured patients.

Participating CVS Pharmacy locations are in the following communities: Albuquerque, Las Cruces, Rio Rancho, Roswell, and Santa Fe. As more supply becomes available, the company will expand vaccine access through an increasing number of store locations and in more New Mexico communities.

The sites in New Mexico are among hundreds of CVS Pharmacy locations across 44 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico where the company is administering COVID-19 vaccine through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program and, in some cases, with state supply. Vaccines will eventually be administered at CVS Pharmacy locations throughout the country subject to product availability, with the capacity to administer 20 - 25 million shots per month.

Multimedia assets, including b-roll and still photography from long-term care facility and in-store COVID-19 vaccinations, are available here. More information on steps CVS Health has taken to address the pandemic is available at the company's frequently updated COVID-19 resource center.

About CVS HealthCVS Health is a different kind of health care company. We are a diversified health services company with nearly 300,000 employees united around a common purpose of helping people on their path to better health. In an increasingly connected and digital world, we are meeting people wherever they are and changing health care to meet their needs. Built on a foundation of unmatched community presence, our diversified model engages one in three Americans each year. From our innovative new services at HealthHUB® locations, to transformative programs that help manage chronic conditions, we are making health care more accessible, more affordable, and simply better. Learn more about how we're transforming health at www.cvshealth.com .

Media Contact: Monica Prinzing831.241.8294 PrinzingM@CVSHealth.com

Steph Berhane 240.380.4654 Steph.Berhane@fgh.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cvs-health-to-administer-no-cost-covid-19-vaccines-at-select-cvs-pharmacy-locations-in-new-mexico-301257218.html

SOURCE CVS Health