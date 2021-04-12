CVS Health To Administer No-Cost COVID-19 Vaccines At 11 Select CVS Pharmacy Locations In Nebraska

Company is now offering vaccinations in 49 states at over 6000 stores with 70% of the U.S. population within 5 miles of a location

WOONSOCKET, R.I., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an ongoing effort to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines and help the country move forward from the pandemic, CVS Health (CVS) - Get Report today announced that it will begin vaccinating eligible populations on Wednesday, April 14 at 11 select CVS Pharmacy locations in Nebraska.

For the select retail locations that will begin to offer COVID-19 vaccinations on April 14, appointments will start to become available for booking on Tuesday, April 13, as stores receive shipments of vaccine. Vaccines at participating CVS Pharmacy locations in Nebraska will be administered to individuals meeting state criteria, as well as K-12 teachers and staff and childcare workers. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and people without online access can contact CVS customer service: (800) 746-7287. Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.

"We're proud to play a part in increasing access to the vaccine to as many people as possible to enable reopening efforts in the communities we serve," said Neela Montgomery, President of CVS Pharmacy and Executive Vice President, CVS Health. "Feedback on every aspect of the vaccination process has been incredibly positive, from the digital experience to interacting with our team of health care professionals whose incredible efforts are helping to move us one step closer towards a healthier post-COVID world."

There is no cost for the vaccine to patients with insurance or through the federal Health Resources and Services Administration program for uninsured patients.

Participating CVS Pharmacy locations are in the following Nebraska communities: Grand Island, La Vista, Lincoln, Norfolk, and Omaha.

As of April 14, subject to supply, CVS Health will be administering vaccines at over 6,000 CVS Pharmacy stores across 49 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington, D.C., with 70% of the U.S. population within 5 miles of these locations. The pace of vaccinations is expected to accelerate as more supply becomes available through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program and as the CDC's new vaccine eligibility plan is implemented, which will guarantee all U.S. adults to be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine beginning on April 19. CVS Pharmacy has the capacity to administer up to 25 million shots per month.

