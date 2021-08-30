CVS Health Opens First MinuteClinic Locations In Washington As Part Of Nationwide Expansion Of CVS HealthHUB™ Locations

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health (CVS) - Get CVS Health Corporation Report today announced it has opened the first MinuteClinic locations in Washington. MinuteClinic, the walk-in medical clinic inside CVS Pharmacy stores, provides high-quality, affordable care for a wide variety of acute, wellness and chronic disease care for patients ages 18 months and older, with expanded night and weekend hours and no appointment necessary. MinuteClinic also provides options for convenient telehealth visits.

"We're focused on helping increase access to high-quality, affordable health care for people in the communities where they live and work," said Sharon Vitti, President, MinuteClinic. "We look forward to MinuteClinic being a convenient resource for Washingtonians, both in-person and virtually, as how people access care continues to evolve."

The new MinuteClinic locations can be found inside a CVS HealthHUB™ location, the company's new store format. CVS HealthHUBs locations were developed to help people manage chronic conditions more conveniently and affordably by improving the overall patient experience and featuring a wide array of accessible health and wellness products, clinical services and expertise.

MinuteClinic is staffed by nurse practitioners and physician assistants who specialize in family health care and can diagnose, treat and write prescriptions for common illnesses; treat wounds, abrasions and sprains; and administer common vaccinations.

Prevention and wellness services offered at MinuteClinic include screening and monitoring for diabetes, sleep apnea, high blood pressure and high cholesterol, tuberculosis (TB) testing, contraceptive care, motion sickness prevention and smoking cessation. CVS HealthHUB locations also offer expanded services at MinuteClinic such as annual diabetic exams, including retinopathy screenings, end-to-end sleep apnea solutions and phlebotomy services.

The new CVS HealthHUB locations can be found at:

11918 Airport Road, Everett, WA 98204

98204 531 Queen Anne Avenue, North Seattle, WA 98109

98109 18820 State Highway 305 NE, Poulsbo, WA 98370

98370 33520 21st Avenue SW, Federal Way, WA 98023-2874

Patients can also access the high-quality services provided at MinuteClinic virtually through E-Clinic or through a MinuteClinic Video Visit from the comfort of their own home. Through the E-Clinic option, patients connect virtually with a local MinuteClinic provider via video conferencing using a mobile device or computer. The visits are available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Interested patients can request an E-Clinic visit at minuteclinic.com.

At the conclusion of each MinuteClinic visit, patients receive educational material, a prescription (when clinically appropriate) and a visit summary. A copy of the diagnostic record can be sent electronically, or by fax or mail, to a primary care provider with patient permission. Most major health insurance is accepted at MinuteClinic. For patients paying cash or credit, treatment prices are posted at each clinic and online at www.minuteclinic.com.

CVS HealthHUB locations also feature an on-site Care Concierge who can help educate customers about new service offerings, navigate in-store services, and connect them to a team of health care providers. Additionally, CVS HealthHUB locations include a greater selection of health and wellness products and more personalized support at CVS Pharmacy.

About CVS HealthCVS Health is the leading health solutions company, delivering care in ways no one else can. We reach more people and improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and our nearly 300,000 dedicated colleagues - including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses, and nurse practitioners. Wherever and whenever people need us, we help them with their health - whether that's managing chronic diseases, staying compliant with their medications, or accessing affordable health and wellness services in the most convenient ways. We help people navigate the health care system - and their personal health care - by improving access, lowering costs and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Learn more at www.cvshealth.com.

