CVEDIA Joins The NVIDIA Metropolis Program, Focusing On Synthetic Data To Accelerate Edge AI Applications

LONDON, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Computer vision solutions provider CVEDIA announces today that it has joined NVIDIA Metropolis, a program designed to nurture and bring to market a new generation of applications and solutions that make the world's most important spaces and operations safer and more efficient with advancements in AI vision. CVEDIA is announcing a suite of custom tools including synthetic training data generation, deep learning analytics, algorithm optimization, and hardware fitting to accelerate development for edge AI applications.

Synthetic data generated from simulations provide an inexpensive alternative to the real-world data used to train AI algorithms. AI developers building neural networks are increasingly turning to synthetic data to train their models - called "one of the most promising general techniques on the rise in modern deep learning, especially computer vision" by a 2019 survey of the field. ¹

NVIDIA Metropolis makes it easier and more cost-effective for enterprises, governments, and integration partners to leverage world-class AI-enabled solutions to improve critical operational efficiency and safety problems. Metropolis partners have the opportunity to gain early access to NVIDIA platform updates to enhance and accelerate their AI application development efforts. The program also offers the opportunity for partners to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations.

"We're looking forward to providing AI developers with data and algorithms built ready to deploy on NVIDIA GPU-accelerated systems and applications," said Arjan Wijnveen, CEO and co-founder of CVEDIA. "Our team has custom solutions for NVIDIA hardware - and we have several clients already using this technology in the field."

Research has demonstrated that synthetic data can perform as well or even better for training an AI model than data based on actual objects, events or people. ² CVEDIA is a market leader in the synthetic data category, highlighted by a recent StartUs Insights analysis ³, and it recently announced that it has solved for the 'domain gap', producing resilient algorithms for its clients without real-world data.

There has been increasing concern in the AI industry about how biases in datasets can lead to AI algorithms that perpetuate inaccurate results. CVEDIA technology is designed to counteract these biases with synthetic data. "It's impossible to remove all bias," said Wijnveen . " But our automated technology analyzes datasets for blind spots and creates targeted data to correct for it."

CVEDIA is the creator of a suite of computer vision solutions for every step of the development process - including algorithms, deployment fitting solutions, updates and product maintenance, and deep learning analytics. The company has recently announced several high-profile partnerships with companies including Cubic, Resolve, and NXGEN, and operates in a market of synthetic data providers including AI.Reverie, Datagen, and Anyverse.

1. https://arxiv.org/pdf/1909.11512.pdf 2. https://arxiv.org/abs/1809.10790 3. https://www.startus-insights.com/innovators-guide/5-top-emerging-synthetic-data-startups/

About CVEDIA:

CVEDIA takes the work out of computer vision development. The future of AI is simple - that's why we built technology to bring your ideas from concept to market in 2-4 weeks. Our market-leading synthetic data technology lays the foundation for more accurate, more powerful, and easier-to-understand AI - all while integrating into your team's workflow and hardware.

Press Contact: Rebecca Banks rebecca@cvedia.com +1 (703) 459-1091

Related Images

cvedia-logo.png CVEDIA Logo CVEDIA Logo

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cvedia-joins-the-nvidia-metropolis-program-focusing-on-synthetic-data-to-accelerate-edge-ai-applications-301344741.html

SOURCE CVEDIA