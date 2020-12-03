CV-19 ESSENTIAL To Open Its 2nd Retail Location As The Pandemic Gets Worse In NYC; New Yorker Demands & Lines Are Increasing For Rapid Antigen Testing & Nasal Swab Test Throughout The City Before The Holiday Season

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the Pandemic getting worse in NYC and lines increasing at City MD and Testing Center, New Yorkers are demanding a 2 nd location, so CV-19 ESSENTIAL decided to open their 2 nd Pop up location in the Upper West...

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the Pandemic getting worse in NYC and lines increasing at City MD and Testing Center, New Yorkers are demanding a 2 nd location, so CV-19 ESSENTIAL decided to open their 2 nd Pop up location in the Upper West Side at 80 Riverside Blvd on the corner of 63 rd Street.

The Riverside Location will be just like the midtown location and will offer PPE Products as well as Temperature Gates, UV Light, and Antibacterial Films & Disposable Toilet System but most importantly will offer Rapid Antigen Testing through Expedite Care LLC in its facility with Rapid Antigen Test with 15 M results as well as Nasal Swab test sent to the Labs with 24-72 Hour Turn-Around.

With the Expedite Care program CV-19 ESSENTIAL will offer in home white gloves service visits, as well as Corporate onsite Programs for larger groups.

The growing list of CV-19 ESSENTIAL Store's customers is now expanding from commercial client to Residential solution for UV light bathrooms, Antibacterial Films, Antigen Testing Subscriptions and UV-C sterilizers.

The new CV19 ESSENTIAL Store, located at 80 Riverside Blvd in New York City is open starting today, Monday - Saturday from 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM.

