Cutting-edge Solutions To Global Challenges: IE Africa Center Announces 2020 Social Innovators Cohort

MADRID, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IE Africa Center ( IE University, Spain) has launched the second edition of its flagship program the Social Innovators Retreat, in partnership with The Legatum Center for Development and Entrepreneurship at MIT. The Retreat is designed to create a unique knowledge-generation and sharing intellectual experience for Africa's most cutting-edge social innovators, whose novel approaches to solving systemic issues may serve as models for the world. The program operates on an invitation only basis and was formed based on nominations from Ashoka Innovators for the Public, Endeavor, the Ford Foundation, the United Nations World Tourism Organization and Wakalua.

"We believe that the intellectual and physical contributions of Africa and its people are not only central to the modern world as it exists today, but are crucial to building a better future for the world," said Felicia Appenteng, Chair of the IE Africa Center. "The Retreat allows us to bring some of these leading voices together. We cannot wait to learn from and grow with them."

Working with faculty from three continents, the content will be delivered both virtually and in-person to catalyze complex ideas from diverse partners and faculty into actionable solutions. The Retreat's goal is to use leading best practices from executive development, impact measurement and management philosophy to offer new prisms and perspectives with which to scale participants' impact across systems.

"At the Legatum Center for Development and Entrepreneurship we believe that entrepreneurship and innovation are critical pathways to achieving sustainable and inclusive prosperity," said Dina Sherif, Executive Director, Legatum Center for Development and Entrepreneurship at MIT. " Africa is at the very core of our focus, which is why we are excited to be an integral part of the IE Africa Center Social Innovators Retreat."

This cohort of the Retreat boasts a 50/50 gender divide and is made of twelve participants from the countries of Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia Nigeria and Namibia. For a complete list of participants and their companies, kindly see below.

Farah Emara of FreshSource from Egypt. FreshSource is bridging gaps in food security, tackling food loss and empowering farmers by connecting them to modern markets.

Omar Hagrass of FilKhedma from Egypt. FilKhedma provides high quality reliable home services at pre-set prices and through background checked service providers. It is the largest home services marketplace in Egypt.

Regina Honu of Soronko Solutions from Ghana. Soronko Solutions is bringing women and girls in Ghana into the ICT space by providing them with the role models and tools to change them from consumers to creators of technology.

Muthuri Kinyamu of Turnup.Travel Global Ltd from Kenya. Turnup.Travel organizes bespoke trips, crafts destination marketing campaigns and helps brands leverage unique experiences to reach niche consumer segments through innovative travel packages.

Ijeoma Ndukwe-Egwuronu of Bubez Foods from Nigeria. Bubez Foods is a competitive food processing and packaging company in Nigeria with an aim to become one of Africa's leading food organisations and a strong brand presence across the globe.

Angela Nzioki of Sokowatch from Kenya. Sokowatch revolutionizes access to essential goods and services by connecting small shops to the digital economy.

Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi of Stand to End Rape Nigeria. STER is a youth-led advocacy organization advancing women's rights, promoting Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) and providing support to victims and changing community perceptions towards sexual violence in Nigeria.

Ajibade Ogunbiyi of BPL Nigeria Ltd from Nigeria. BPL is an environmentally friendly lead battery recycling company. They are one of Africa's largest exporters of pure lead.

Nkiru Okpareke of Enviro Gro Farms from Nigeria. Enviro Gro Farms aims to produce high-end vegetables for the Nigerian market. They also work with small-scale farmers to improve their yield and provide reliable access to local and global markets.

Omar Ramadan of Trella from Egypt. Trella is a platform that connects shippers to carriers. Trella offers services and technology to empower drivers, improve their efficiency, and boost their earnings and utilization as well as creating job opportunities.

Naomi Solanke of Community Healthcare Initiative (CHI) from Liberia. CHI ensures all women who respond to humanitarian needs in their communities have a space to engage in collective advocacy and response in Liberia.

Marita Walther of Ebikes4Africa from Namibia. Ebikes4Africa is a social enterprise that specialises in electric mobility and solar recharge systems. They provide electric-assist bicycles and off-grid areas with solar powered E-Hubs to provide a more sustainable source of energy.

