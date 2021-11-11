Cutera, Inc. To Participate In A Virtual Fireside Chat At The Stifel Healthcare Conference

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) ("Cutera" or the "Company"), a leading provider of laser and other energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners worldwide, today announced that Dave Mowry, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside...

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) ("Cutera" or the "Company"), a leading provider of laser and other energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners worldwide, today announced that Dave Mowry, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Stifel Healthcare Conference at 11:20 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible through the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.cutera.com and will be available for replay following the event.

About Cutera, Inc.

Brisbane, California-based Cutera is a leading provider of laser and other energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners worldwide. Since 1998, Cutera has developed innovative, easy-to-use products that enable physicians and other qualified practitioners to offer safe and effective aesthetic treatments to their patients. For more information, call 1-888-4CUTERA or visit www.cutera.com.

