Customertimes Welcomes Sergey Zinin As Global VP Of Verticals And Business Consulting

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Customertimes is pleased to announce the addition of Sergey Zinin as Global VP of Verticals and Business Consulting.

"Customertimes is an outstanding technical resource for solving complex use cases." Sergey Zinin

Mr. Zinin comes to Customertimes from his role as Senior Director of Business Consulting at Salesforce. At Customertimes, he will be shaping our go-to-market approach for key verticals and implementing a business consulting practice to meet an influx of customer requests for strategic advisory.

"Customertimes is an outstanding technical resource for solving complex use cases," Mr. Zinin says. "Going forward, we will elevate our relationships with our global customers to help solve business-related problems like revenue growth, cost reduction, risk mitigation, and others."

"With more than 1200 employees across 9 markets and 63 countries, we are known for solving impossible issues every day. It's time to leverage that industry knowledge, combine it with our extensive field expertise, add our ISV innovations, and deliver more precise business solutions."

"We're thrilled to have Sergey on the team," says Roman Khudyakov, CTO at Customertimes. "His unique blend of strategic vision and consulting knowledge make him the ideal candidate for this position. He did outstanding work during his tenure at Salesforce, and we look forward to putting his formidable knowledge to work for our clients."

Mr. Zinin looks forward to joining the growing list of experts that make up the Customertimes team.

"Many advisors tell organizations what they should do next, but very little of that advice contains hands-on knowledge that turns the 'what' and 'why' into a 'how,'" he says. "I'm excited to help create a unique approach to answering those important questions so our clients can get to their goals faster."

About Customertimes

Customertimes Corp. is a global consulting firm dedicated to making the top IT technologies accessible to customers. With more than 4000 projects completed and 1000+ highly skilled experts, their solutions are engineered to help clients realize true business transformation and achieve maximum value from their technology investments. An early entrant into the Salesforce consulting and implementation space in Eastern Europe, Customertimes Corp. currently has headquarters in New York City, along with regional offices in London, Paris, Toronto, Kyiv, Minsk, Riga, and Moscow. For more information, visit www.customertimes.com.

