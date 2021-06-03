Customers Bank Expands Fund Financing Focus With Strategic Hires

Customers Bank, a digital forward super-community bank with approximately $18.8 billion in assets, has hired Joseph M. Pennini as Managing Director and Head of Fund Finance. Pennini will expand the bank's private equity lending practice and grow its treasury services business as part of its continued national expansion effort.

"We are delighted to have Joe lead the bank's coverage of Private Equity and Hedge Fund clients. Customers Bank is making a targeted effort to expand its Fund Finance business and, at the same time, deepen relationships with existing clients," said Lyle Cunningham, Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer at Customers Bank. "This market is underserved and is an area of strategic growth for the bank. We look forward to leveraging Joe's extensive experience, knowledge and industry contacts as we continue to expand our portfolio of commercial banking services."

For over 30 years, Pennini has held various investment banking and corporate banking roles at bulge bracket banks, including J.P.Morgan's Global Corporate & Bank, where he launched Global Corporate Banking coverage of Alternative Asset Managers. Pennini reports to Cunningham.

Marya Savola is joining Pennini's Fund Finance team as Vice President and Credit Portfolio Manager. Savola brings more than 20 years of investment and commercial banking experience to the team. Prior to joining Customers Bank, she served as a Relationship Manager within J.P. Morgan's FIG Funds Group.

Rounding out the team is Oleg Karaman. Karaman, who joined Customers Bank as a Senior Vice President in 2018, has over 15 years of commercial banking and treasury service sales experience. Karaman is responsible for Treasury Services origination and relationship management.

Recently, Customers Bank announced a national expansion of its private and commercial banking teams as the bank continues to build upon its national recognition for providing innovative banking products and services to commercial clients. The national expansion included opening new commercial banking offices in Dallas, TX, Orlando, FL, and an increase of the bank's Midwest presence, based in Chicago.

About Customers Bank

