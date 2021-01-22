Customers Bank Among The Top PPP Round 3 Lenders

Customers Bank has well over 50,000 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans in process and expects to begin work on tens of thousands of additional applications in coming days, announced the $19 billion Pennsylvania-based super community bank.

Earlier this week, the Small Business Administration opened the PPP loan application process for banks with assets of $1 billion or more. Customers Bank, which had begun taking and staging applications on January 9, was among the first in line.

Customers Bank, known for being tech savvy and taking a digital-first approach to banking, has built a platform that integrates loan origination, funding, servicing and forgiveness - a dynamic end-to-end system available to individual commercial clients nationwide, and other lenders. Best of all, the platform incorporates the expertise and personal attention of career bankers as needed.

"Recently Bankrate.com ranked Customers Bank among the best digital banks in the nation," said Sam Sidhu, Vice Chairman and Chief Operating Officer of Customers Bank. "We're using our digital banking experience in collaboration with best-in-class fintechs and other partners to serve a wide swath of small businesses across the nation."

Sidhu explained that the bank's "white label" program is enabling dozens of other financial institutions including several "top 100 banks" to leverage the Customers Bank PPP platform for use with their clients.

For more on Customers Bank's PPP initiatives visit the website here.

