Customer Service Reigns Supreme At First American Payment Systems By Deluxe

First American Payment Systems, a newly acquired company of Deluxe, today announced that it has earned the Association of TeleServices International (ATSI) Call Center Award of Distinction for the ninth consecutive year. ATSI is the leading organization in evaluating courtesy, call etiquette, the use of proper call techniques, as well as response time and accuracy, and the Award of Distinction is hailed as the highest honor among customer support/call centers.

In 2020, First American's customer support team:

answered 80 percent of calls in less than 30 seconds;

delivered both technical and general customer support via email and toll-free telephone 24/7/365; and,

continued industry-leading 25-month average tenure among front-line representatives.

"First American has set the standard for delivering an enhanced customer experience that solidifies a level of trust amongst the businesses we serve, from small-to-medium sized merchants to large-scale enterprise operations," said Brian Dorchester, Executive Vice President of Operations. "It's often after the sale when you find out what kind of payments processing partner you really have. We take that mission seriously and deliver world class service to our business partners."

ATSI was established by and for call center and answering service owners and operators who seek quality control processes, training protocols and unbiased feedback on call quality.

About First American Payment Systems by Deluxe ®

First American by Deluxe ®,headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a global payment technology company providing leading integrated payment solutions to more than 159,000 merchants throughout the Americas and Europe. First American provides partner and merchant payment solutions that include a robust set of in-store, online and mobile payment solutions paired with the latest in payment security, across a wide range of verticals. Backed by award-winning customer service, merchants and partners have access to our U.S. based Customer Call Center 24/7/365. For more information, visit http://www.first-american.net.

About Deluxe Corporation

Deluxe, a Trusted Payments and Business Technology™ company, helping businesses pay, get paid, optimize and grow. For more than 100 years, Deluxe has championed businesses so communities thrive at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our powerful solutions support millions of small businesses, thousands of financial institutions and hundreds of the world's most valuable brands. The company operates at significant scale, processing more than $2.8 trillion in annual payment volume. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at www.deluxe.com, www.facebook.com/deluxecorp, www.linkedin.com/company/deluxe, or www.twitter.com/deluxe.

About ATSI

The Association of TeleServices International was founded in 1942 as a national trade association representing live answering services. ATSI now encompasses companies across North America and the UK offering specialized and enhanced operator-based services including: call centers, contact centers, inbound telemarketing (order entry), paging, voice messaging, emergency dispatch, fax, and internet services among others.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210621005656/en/