Customer Relationship Management Global Market To 2027 - Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecasts

DUBLIN, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Customer Relationship Management Market by Component and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Customer relationship management (CRM) includes combination of strategies, technologies and practices that are used by organization to analyze and manage interactions between customer and organization as well as to collect data throughout the customer lifecycle. Its goal is to enhance customer and company relationships and help in customer sustainability and increases the sales growth. Customer relationship management systems gather customer data from all different channels, points of contact, which is work between the customer and the organization. This channel includes the brand website, inbound and outbound calls, direct mail, live chat and social networks. Customer relationship management systems can also provide a customer's detail personal information along with his location, purchase history, buying preferences this will make easy to organization to sustain customer for long time.Numerous factors such as increasing focus on customer engagement for long time and increasing use of customer relation management software in the small and medium scale enterprises drives the growth of the market globally. Moreover the worldwide acceleration of digital transformation in enterprises due to COVID-19 outbreak boosts the growth of the market. However, lack of security about the privacy of customer information and high initial installation cost of this software may restrain the growth of the market globally. Furthermore, increasing adoption of bring your own device (BYOD) ecosystem due to surge in use of smartphone as well as high operational efficiency and less operational cost of the CRM software will create lucrative opportunity in the CRM market in forecast period.Customer relationship management market is segmented into component, deployment mode, organizational size, application, industry vertical, and region. By component, it is bifurcated into software and service. Depending on deployment mode, it is categorized into on-premise, cloud, and hybrid. On the basis of organization size, it is categorized into large scale and small and medium size enterprises. As per industry vertical, it is classified into BFSI, healthcare, energy & utility, IT & telecommunication, retail & e-commerce, manufacturing, government & defense and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.This report gives an in-depth profile of some key market players in the customer relationship management market, which include Insightly, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Netsuite Inc., Oracle Corporation, Pegasystems, Sage Group plc, Salesforce.com, Inc, SAP SE, SugarCRM, and Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd. Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the customer relationship management market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the customer relationship management market size is provided.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the customer relationship management.

The quantitative analysis of the customer relationship management market from 2019 to 2027 is provided to determine the Customer relationship management market potential.

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE3.2. KEY FORCES SHAPING THE CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP MANAGEMENT MARKET3.3. CASE STUDIES3.3.1. Case study 013.3.2. Case study 023.4. MARKET DYNAMICS3.4.1. Drivers3.4.1.1. Increasing focus towards customer engagement and retention for long time among small and medium scale enterprise3.4.1.2. The worldwide acceleration of digital transformation in enterprises due to COVID-19 outbreak boosts the growth of the market3.4.2. Restraints3.4.2.1. Lack of security about the privacy of customer information and high initial installation cost of CRM software3.4.3. Opportunities3.4.3.1. Increasing adoption of bring your own device (BYOD) ecosystem due to surge in use of smartphone3.4.3.2. High operational efficiency and less operational cost of the CRM software will create lucrative opportunity in the CRM market3.5. MARKET EVOLUTION/INDUSTRY ROADMAP3.6. IMPACT OF GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS ON THE GLOBAL CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP MANAGEMENT MARKET3.7. COVID-19 IMPACT ANALYSIS ON THE GLOBAL CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP MANAGEMENT MARKET3.7.1. Impact on market size3.7.2. Consumer trends, preferences, and budget impact3.7.3. Economic impact3.7.4. Strategies to tackle negative impact3.7.5. Opportunity window CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY CPMPONENT4.1. OVERVIEW4.2. SOFTWARE4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.3. Market analysis, by country4.3. SERVICE4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.3.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL5.1. OVERVIEW5.2. ON-PREMISE5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.2.3. Market analysis, by country5.3. CLOUD5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.3.3. Market analysis, by country5.4. HYBRID5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.4.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 6: GLOBAL CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY ENTERPRISE SIZE6.1. OVERVIEW6.2. SMALL & MEDIUM SCALE ENTERPRISE6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.2.3. Market analysis, by country6.3. LARGE SCALE ENTERPRISE6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.3.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 7: GLOBAL CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY APPLICATIONS7.1. OVERVIEW7.2. CUSTOMER SERVICE7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region7.2.3. Market analysis, by country7.3. CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE MANAGEMENT7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region7.3.3. Market analysis, by country7.4. CRM ANALYSIS7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region7.4.3. Market analysis, by country7.5. MARKETING AUTOMATION7.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities7.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region7.5.3. Market analysis, by country7.6. SALSEFORCE AUTOMATION7.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities7.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region7.6.3. Market analysis, by country7.7. OTHERS7.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities7.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region7.7.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 8: GLOBAL CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL8.1. OVERVIEW8.2. HEALTHCARE8.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities8.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region8.2.3. Market analysis, by country8.3. RETAIL & E-COMMERCE8.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities8.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region8.3.3. Market analysis, by country8.4. BFSI8.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities8.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region8.4.3. Market analysis, by country8.5. IT & TELECOM8.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities8.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region8.5.3. Market analysis, by country8.6. ENERGY & UTILITY8.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities8.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region8.7. MANUFACTURING8.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities8.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region8.7.3. Market analysis, by country8.8. GOVERNMENT & DEFENCE8.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities8.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region8.9. MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT8.9.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities8.9.2. Market size and forecast, by region8.9.3. Market analysis, by country8.10. OTHERS8.10.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities8.10.2. Market size and forecast, by region8.10.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 9: GLOBAL CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 10: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE10.1. KEY PLAYER POSITIONING ANALYSIS, 201910.2. TOP WINNING STRATEGIES10.3. COMPETITIVE DASHBOARD10.4. KEY DEVELOPMENTS10.4.1. Partnership10.4.2. Collaboration10.4.3. Product launch10.4.4. Acquisition CHAPTER 11: COMPANY PROFILES11.1. AUREA SOFTWARE, INC11.1.1. Company overview11.1.2. Key executives11.1.3. Company snapshot11.1.4. Product portfolio11.1.5. Key strategic moves and developments11.2. INSIGHTLY, INC11.2.1. Company overview11.2.2. Key executives11.2.3. Company snapshot11.2.4. Product portfolio11.2.5. Key strategic moves and developments11.3. MICROSOFT CORPORATION11.3.1. Company overview11.3.2. Key executives11.3.3. Company snapshot11.3.4. Operating business segments11.3.5. Product portfolio11.3.6. R&D expenditure11.3.7. Business performance11.3.8. Key strategic moves and developments11.4. ORACLE CORPORATION11.4.1. Company overview11.4.2. Key executives11.4.3. Company snapshot11.4.4. Operating business segments11.4.5. Product portfolio11.4.6. R&D expenditure11.4.7. Business performance11.4.8. Key strategic moves and developments11.5. PEGASYSTEMS11.5.1. Company overview11.5.2. Key executives11.5.3. Company snapshot11.5.4. Product portfolio11.5.5. R&D expenditure11.5.6. Business performance11.5.7. Key strategic moves and developments11.6. SAGE GROUP.11.6.1. Company overview11.6.2. Key executives11.6.3. Company snapshot11.6.4. Product portfolio11.6.5. Business performance11.6.6. Key strategic moves and developments11.7. SALESFORCE. COM, INC11.7.1. Company overview11.7.2. Key executives11.7.3. Company snapshot11.7.4. Product portfolio11.7.5. R&D expenditure11.7.6. Business performance11.7.7. Key strategic moves and developments11.8. SAP SE11.8.1. Company overview11.8.2. Key executives11.8.3. Company snapshot11.8.4. Operating business segments11.8.5. Product portfolio11.8.6. R&D expenditure11.8.7. Business performance11.8.8. Key strategic moves and developments11.9. SUGARCRM11.9.1. Company overview11.9.2. Key executives11.9.3. Company snapshot11.9.4. Product portfolio11.9.5. Key strategic moves and developments11.10. ZOHO CORPORATION PVT. LTD11.10.1. Company overview11.10.2. Key executives11.10.3. Company snapshot11.10.4. Product portfolio11.10.5. Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9bqopo

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/customer-relationship-management-global-market-to-2027---opportunity-analysis-and-industry-forecasts-301310948.html

SOURCE Research and Markets