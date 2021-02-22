Customatic Technologies Expands Distribution Of The INDEPENDENCE®, A Bed Designed For Seniors To Sleep, Sit And Stand Without Assistance

NATICK, Mass., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Customatic Technologies®, a leader in innovative sleep solutions and adjustable sleep products, is expanding the availability of The INDEPENDENCE® Bed, in order to reach more potential customers who need in-home assistance. The INDEPENDENCE® Bed is a patented design that provides adult seniors who have mobility and balance concerns with sleep comfort, safety and self-sufficiency. Since 2020, the product has been available direct-to-consumers (DTC), and in 2021, the company is focusing on expanding delivery options in order to reach more customers in the United States.

The bed's design features include a premium memory foam mattress for extra comfort, adjustable side guard rails that can swing into use when additional leverage is required, two USB power outlets for charging convenience, and an under bed safety light that is automatically activated by a concealed motion sensor. The bed is operated by a large, easy to use tethered remote, making it convenient for users to adjust to any desired position with the push of a button.

"Since we launched, we have been able to give seniors the confidence to lead independent lifestyles," said Phil Sherman, President of Customatic Technologies. "When it comes down to choosing whether or not seniors have the option to stay in their home or rely on out-of-home care which can average up to $48,000 a year, The INDEPENDENCE® Bed is the differentiating factor. Not only does this provide a sense of relief to this age group, but also greatly benefits their families, who can trust that our product will improve their loved ones' quality of life," Sherman added.

Innovative features that make The INDEPENDENCE® Bed unlike others on the market include its ability to rotate 90 degrees, placing the user in a sitting position, and then gliding them up to a secure standing position allowing both feet to be planted firmly on the floor. Customer service includes white-glove delivery, full set up and an in-home tutorial upon arrival.

For more information or to purchase The INDEPENDENCE® Bed, visit: www.theindependencebed.com.

