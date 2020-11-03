Custom Software Development Company TopDevz Helps Modernize Aging IT Platforms For Multi-billion-dollar Agribusiness Company

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TopDevz , one of America's fastest-growing custom software development consultants, announced today that after 18 months of collaboration, its staff augmentation team has successfully helped modernize several platforms and applications for one of the leading international agribusiness companies.

The Client

With over 10,000 employees worldwide and products marketed in over 40 countries, this business founded in the 1920's is one of the largest privately held agribusiness and food production companies in the United States. While their main objective is to feed a growing global population sustainably, they offer products ranging from frozen foods to livestock products to fertilizers and seeds, and their operations generate over $6 billion in annual revenue.

The Challenge

Since its creation, the food production giant has always managed to be ahead of the curve and adapt to changing business environments. It benefited from the emergence of new technologies and was one of the first agricultural companies to embrace computer systems. However, in recent years, they have fallen behind with some of their applications and need to modernize their aging platforms.

TopDevz' Solution

Looking for an experienced partner to help rebuild and improve some of their custom software, the multi-billion-dollar company reached out to TopDevz and contracted four .Net and Angular senior software engineers, a designer and a project manager to augment their staff. The team was onboarded within 10 business days and started to completely redesign the UX/UI and rewrite the existing applications in modern code. Once the development was complete, QA testers were added to the team and minor bugs were fixed.

The Outcome

Aside from technical expertise, working in the same time zone and communicating effectively were key to the success of this collaboration that lasted 18 months. During this time, the US-based TopDevz team rebuilt several applications and resources were sometimes assigned to various projects at the same time. At the end of the engagement, the company expressed its satisfaction with the team, stating: "Customer satisfaction is very high, which is indicative of the quality of their work. They were a great fit for our team."

About TopDevz

TopDevz is a team of elite software developers, designers, project managers and quality assurance testers who live and work in the United States and Canada on some of the Nation's most sophisticated software development initiatives.

