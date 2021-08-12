Custom Power Achieves AS9100D, Highest Quality Certification In Aerospace And Defense

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Custom Power , a premier designer and manufacturer of customized battery pack and energy solutions, announced that it has become certified to AS9100D , the aerospace and defense industries' most stringent quality management system accreditation. The AS9100D certification demonstrates that Custom Power upholds the complex and unique practices demanded for the engineering and production of its customized battery solutions for defense and commercial aerospace customers, and further enhances the company's reputation as an innovative and reliable US-based manufacturer and industry leader.

Custom Power, a designer and manufacturer of customized battery pack and energy solutions, is now certified to AS9100D.

"This accreditation builds on our ISO9001 certification and further validates our already strong 55-year commitment to quality and safety," said Mel Weis, CEO, Custom Power. "AS9100 provides international recognition for our engineering, manufacturing and quality teams' commitment to excellence and affirms our dedication to serving defense and aerospace customers. The accreditation is an important milestone in Custom Power's continued growth strategy and expanded reach into this market segment."

About Custom PowerBased in Orange County, CA, Custom Power designs and develops customized energy solutions for the aerospace, defense, medical device and industrial markets. By focusing on innovating for its customers' advancing power needs, the company has become a leader in the engineering and manufacturing of customized power solutions from complex battery systems to efficient energy storage and modular designs. The company is sought-after by OEMs to create unique power solutions for their mission-critical products that save lives, enhance defense, and accelerate technology. Custom Power is an ITAR-registered company.

For more information, contact Custom Power, 877-896-5059 or visit www.CustomPower.com; LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/CustomPowerBattery/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/custom-power-achieves-as9100d-highest-quality-certification-in-aerospace-and-defense-301354671.html

SOURCE Custom Power