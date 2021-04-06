Cushman & Wakefield Secures $62M Construction Loan For New 336-unit Multifamily Community In Arizona

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) announced the firm has arranged the $62 million construction financing for Bungalows on Cotton Lane, a new 336-unit, single-story, built-to-rent community situated on 35 acres in Glendale, Arizona.

Jeremy Korer and Kristian Brown with Cushman & Wakefield's Equity, Debt & Structured Finance Group in Phoenix represented the developer in the transaction.

"Bungalows on Cotton Lane will provide a wonderful Class A horizontal rental opportunity for residents of Glendale and Phoenix Metro market seeking a modern stand-alone home with all the amenity perks found in a more luxury multifamily environment, along with maintenance-free living," said Korer, Senior Director. "The community is a unique and flexible housing product that meets the demand of new rental market trends — boasting higher rent and higher retention."

Korer, who has already closed nine finance transactions in the built-to-rent space in the Phoenix market, added, "The built-to-rent trend is a fairly new product type but that has exploded the past few years. We are seeing increasing demand from renters as well as investors, developers and lenders wanting to get into this space in Phoenix as well as other parts of the country. One of the draws has been they provide residents with the feel of a single-family home."

Bungalows on Cotton Lane will feature 336 single-story units comprising one-, two- and three-bedroom units along with a gated entry and more than 850 parking spaces.

The site is located in a newly emerging area dominated by the construction of several major industrial and distribution parks and offers excellent access and exposure from the 303 loop, a key route providing access to Interstates 10 and 17. The location is also near major employment, retail and entertainment centers.

