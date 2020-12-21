Cushman & Wakefield Represents Whitebox In Expansion To 350,000 SF At Logistics Center In Las Vegas

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) recently announced the firm represented Whitebox, a modern commerce marketplace and fulfillment partner for DTC brands and manufacturer, in a lease expansion totaling 350,528 square feet at the newly developed Golden...

Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) - Get Report recently announced the firm represented Whitebox, a modern commerce marketplace and fulfillment partner for DTC brands and manufacturer, in a lease expansion totaling 350,528 square feet at the newly developed Golden Triangle Logistics Center in North Las Vegas, Nevada. The transaction reflects another significant increase in local occupancy by the fast-growing and award-winning company, which expanded more than fourfold in the area.

Alma Cuevas, Jason Griffis and Zac Zaher with Cushman & Wakefield represented Whitebox in the transaction.

Whitebox's new North Las Vegas facility consists of an entire freestanding building as part of Phase I of the Golden Triangle Logistics Center development. The project was developed by Washington Capital Management, on behalf of their client, and the Trammell Crow Company, and represented in the lease by Donna Alderson, SIOR with Cushman & Wakefield in collaboration with Kevin Higgins, SIOR and Jake Higgins with CBRE.

"Whitebox originally selected Las Vegas in early 2019 as its West Coast hub largely due to real estate costs, a business-friendly environment, and logistics advantages," said Cuevas.

Marcus Startzel, CEO Whitebox Technologies, said, "We built our tech-enabled fulfillment network with modern commerce in mind. Our proprietary technology enables both advertising and logistics services for our brand partners. By leveraging insights from both the marketplace activity data and logistics and inventory data generated from those transactions, we have seen incredible growth in the past year. This growth drove our need for additional capacity - adding another fulfillment center to our network enables us to better serve our clients' increasingly sophisticated sales and logistics needs."

Whitebox's facility is strategically located in the heart of the North Las Vegas submarket, providing easy access to I-15, I-215, and US-95. It is less than 15 miles to McCarran Airport and approximately 10 miles from the Las Vegas Strip.

