Cushman & Wakefield Represents Sterling Bay And J.P. Morgan Asset Management In The Sale Of Class A Office Building In Chicago

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) announced that the commercial real estate services firm has represented Sterling Bay, the Chicago-based real estate investment and development firm, and institutional investors advised by J.

Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) - Get Cushman & Wakefield Plc Report announced that the commercial real estate services firm has represented Sterling Bay, the Chicago-based real estate investment and development firm, and institutional investors advised by J.P. Morgan Asset Management in the sale of 210 N. Carpenter in Chicago's Fulton Market District.

Tom Sitz, David Knapp, Cody Hundertmark, Dan Deuter and Paul Lundstedt of Cushman & Wakefield represented Sterling Bay and J.P. Morgan Asset Management in the sale to Deka Immobilien, a German investment firm.

The recently constructed 12-story, Class A office building is at the center of Fulton Market, a thriving live-work-play neighborhood and bustling tech hub. It is fully leased to six tenants. Completed in 2019, 210 N. Carpenter is LEED Gold Certified, WELL Health-Safety Certified and features state-of-the-art amenities including flexible floor plans, floor-to-ceiling windows, a rooftop pool, tenant lounge and gaming area, full-service fitness center and locker rooms, a programmed yoga room, conference facilities and on-site parking.

"The sale of this trophy office asset is further evidence that downtown Chicago, and Fulton Market specifically, remains a prime destination for the world's largest and most sophisticated investors," Sitz said.

210 N. Carpenter was developed by Sterling Bay. Solomon Cordwell Buenz served as architect of record; interiors were designed by IA Interior Architects; and the general contractor was Leopardo Companies.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) - Get Cushman & Wakefield Plc Report is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 50,000 employees in over 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2020, the firm had revenue of $7.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210927005599/en/