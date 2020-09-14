Cushman & Wakefield Represents Jay Group In Industrial Lease For First Western U.S. Location

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) recently announced the firm has represented Jay Group, a leading order fulfillment and logistics company headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, in leasing 126,916 square feet (sf) of industrial/warehouse space in Reno,...

Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) - Get Report recently announced the firm has represented Jay Group, a leading order fulfillment and logistics company headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, in leasing 126,916 square feet (sf) of industrial/warehouse space in Reno, Nevada.

Owned by Prologis, Inc., the global leader in logistics real estate, the facility is located at 1381 Capital Blvd and is commonly known as Prologis Reno Airport 1. Brian Armon, CCIM, SIOR with Cushman & Wakefield in Reno represented the tenant in the transaction.

Jay Group will occupy just over half of the two-tenant building totaling approximately 232,000 sf and situated in the heart of The Truckee Meadows. Jay Group has been an industry-leading provider of warehouse inventory management, eCommerce fulfillment, and specialty packaging services for more than 50 years, and the facility will serve as a distribution and fulfillment center for the company's West Coast clients.

"This Northern Nevada facility will represent Jay Group's first location in the Western United States," said Brian Armon. "The company was most attracted to the Reno area as it offers a unique geographic advantage with excellent next day delivery service across the West region, providing service to nearly 70 million people."

Armon added, "This was a great collaborative effort all around between Jay Group, Prologis and our Cushman & Wakefield team, and we couldn't be more pleased with the results. We were able to structure a deal that was beneficial to all parties and in a great facility that suited Jay Group's needs. The transaction also backfills a sizable industrial vacancy before the space actually hit the market."

