Cushman & Wakefield Releases 2020 Global Office Impact Study

Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) - Get Report, a leading global real estate services firm, today released its first-ever Global Office Impact Study, projecting that the world's office leasing fundamentals will be significantly impacted by the COVID-19 recession and the work-from-home trend, but they will ultimately begin to improve in 2022 and will fully recover 2-3 years later. The full recovery timeline is consistent with what was observed during the Great Recession, but at a slight lag due to the work-from-home trend. The report was developed by the firm's newly organized Global Think Tank, a team of senior researchers and economists from around the world. The study analyzed the cyclical and structural changes impacting the global office market and the implications for recovery.

"We set out to answer the foundational and somewhat ambiguous question of 'what will become of the office' by taking a deep, scientific look at the forces created by this pandemic and the cumulative impacts on office sector fundamentals," said Kevin Thorpe, Cushman & Wakefield's Chief Economist and Global Head of Research. "We've examined the collective impact of these forces, including job losses, office vacancy and rental rates, geographic characteristics, and work-from-home expansion, to establish future-looking scenarios that, under our base case, ultimately project a full global office market recovery. Of course, all real estate is intensely local, and not every local market will follow the same path to recovery."

Key findings from the 2020 Global Office Impact Study are concentrated on the full economic and employment recovery anticipated for Q1, 2022, and the corresponding demand for office space as vacancies begin trending downwards and rental rates begin appreciating. By 2025, global office vacancy is anticipated to return to pre-crisis levels of approximately 11%, with rents returning to pre-crisis peak levels.

"Even though the impact of work-from-home trends will slow the office market recovery, the overall growth in office-using job sectors along with many other factors - including agglomeration, culture/branding, and productivity - collectively indicate that the office will continue to play an important role in the economy going forward," said Rebecca Rockey, Global Head of Forecasting at Cushman & Wakefield. "With this study, we're looking into an uncertain environment through the lens of evidence, data, and science."

The 2020 Global Office Impact Study is the first of a four-part series, which will provide a new and thoughtful look into the future of the office, and the role it will play in a post-pandemic environment.

Read the 2020 Global Office Impact Study here.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) - Get Report is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 53,000 employees in 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2019, the firm had revenue of $8.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200923005699/en/