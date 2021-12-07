Cushman & Wakefield Names John O'Neill President, U.S. Multifamily Capital Markets

Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) - Get Cushman & Wakefield Plc Report, a leading global real estate services firm, announced John O'Neill has been appointed President, U.S. Multifamily Capital Markets, effective immediately. O'Neill most recently served as President of the firm's U.S. Central region. He will continue to be based in the Atlanta office.

As President, U.S. Multifamily Capital Markets, O'Neill will oversee Cushman & Wakefield's multifamily capital markets service line. Specifically, he will focus on accelerating and maximizing the firm's recently finalized strategic joint venture with Greystone, which combines the respective companies' leading multifamily investment sales and lending capabilities. With this joint venture, Cushman & Wakefield acquired a 40% stake in Greystone's Agency, FHA and Servicing businesses.

"Appointing John in this important role demonstrates our commitment to positioning our clients for what's next by creating a seamless, full-service advisory experience within the multifamily sector," said Andrew McDonald, Chief Executive, Americas, Cushman & Wakefield. "John's leadership over the course of his tenure at our firm, both internally and in the broader U.S. Central region, has been exceptional to witness. We're proud to continue putting our best people forward."

The joint venture with Greystone expands Cushman & Wakefield's presence in the multifamily sector. In early 2020, Cushman & Wakefield acquired Pinnacle Property Management Services, LLC, the third largest multifamily property management firm in the U.S., quickly establishing the firm as one of the largest multifamily property managers in the nation.

"The multifamily sector presents a tremendous opportunity for our firm, and I'm excited to grow our offerings and expertise in this space," said O'Neill. "I look forward to working closely with Greystone's professionals and their founder and CEO Stephen Rosenberg, as well as Cushman & Wakefield's multifamily capital markets, asset services, and valuation & advisory teams to round out our portfolio of services."

