Cushman & Wakefield Named To Forbes World's Top Female Friendly Companies 2021 List

Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) - Get Cushman & Wakefield Plc Report, a leading global real estate services firm, has been named to Forbes' list of the World's Top Female Friendly Companies 2021. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

Approximately 85,000 women around the world responded to global surveys in which they were invited to evaluate their company on opportunities for advancement, supportive policies for women in the workplace, balanced recruitment and related topics. Leadership, structure and public engagement were also taken into consideration during the multivariate analysis by Statista.

"To be recognized as a Top Female Friendly Company is an honor, especially because this list is backed by important data, based on employee input, public opinion and leadership metrics," said Michelle MacKay, Chief Operating Officer at Cushman & Wakefield. "I have witnessed first-hand how diversity drives innovative thinking, better solutions and increased shareholder value; and we will continue the important work of improving representation of women and other diverse groups at Cushman & Wakefield and in the commercial real estate industry."

Earlier this year, Cushman & Wakefield was named to Forbes' list of Best Employers for Women, which was selected based on a survey of around 50,000 people in the U.S.

"We celebrate this award and the progress we've made in advancing women," said Holly Tyson, Chief People Officer at Cushman & Wakefield. "We are committed to doing our part to create a more gender equal world by intentionally creating opportunities, advancing career development and ensuring the progression of women globally."

As outlined in its annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report, Cushman & Wakefield is a participant in the UN Global Compact and its strategy is aligned with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In 2021, the firm added SDG 5: Gender Equality as an area of material relevance.

The World's Top Female Friendly Companies 2021 list can be viewed on the Forbes website.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) - Get Cushman & Wakefield Plc Report is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 50,000 employees in over 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2020, the firm had revenue of $7.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

