Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $69.5M Financing For 1.2-MSF Industrial Portfolio Across PA And Southern NJ

Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) - Get Report announced that the real estate services firm served as the exclusive advisor to Camber Real Estate Partners ("Camber") in the procurement of $69.5 million for the financing of the Crossings Industrial Portfolio, a 25-building, 1.2-million-square-foot light industrial portfolio situated across Bucks County, Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. The floating-rate financing was provided by Natixis.

A Cushman & Wakefield Equity, Debt & Structured Finance team of John Alascio, Sridhar Vankayala, Chuck Kohaut, TJ Sullivan and Meredith Donovan represented Camber.

"The portfolio represents an ideal mix of functional, multi-tenanted and well-located light industrial assets in Greater Philadelphia's most sought after submarkets: Bucks County and Southern New Jersey," said Alascio. "The portfolio's strong performance throughout the COVID-19 pandemic is exemplary of the strong and diversified tenant roster, as well as the area's unprecedented tenant demand."

"Lenders were highly attracted to the location and functionality of the assets," added Vankayala. "Natixis provided favorable loan terms which will enable Camber to execute on its thoughtful business plan, optimizing the assets' ability to continue serving the region's increasing demand for high-quality light industrial space."

Each asset in the Crossings Industrial Portfolio offers regional accessibility via Interstates 95 and 295 and deep labor pools to draw from throughout New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) - Get Report is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 50,000 employees in over 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2020, the firm had revenue of $7.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

About Camber Real Estate Partners

Camber Real Estate Partners is a fully integrated real estate investment company specializing in the acquisition, development, and repositioning of light industrial properties in the New York Metropolitan and Greater Philadelphia Areas. The firm operates an approximately 2.5 MSF portfolio and its management team has over 35 years of experience investing in its target markets through multiple cycles. In total, the firm's management team has acquired over 9.5 MSF encompassing approximately $2.0 billion in total capitalization. To learn more, visit www.CamberREP.com.

