Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $68M Sale Of 310-unit Apartment Community In Atlanta

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) has arranged the $68.2 million sale of The Eddy at Riverview Landing, a 310-unit apartment community located in Smyrna, Georgia, part of Metro Atlanta.

Robert Stickel, Alex Brown and Ashlyn Warren of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Prestwick Companies, in the transaction. JEM Holdings, a New York-based real estate investment management company, acquired the newly developed multifamily asset which is currently in lease-up.

"There are very few places in metro Atlanta to live and play on the Chattahoochee River," said Chuck Young, partner and EVP Prestwick Development Company. "We're very proud of what we've created here at Riverview Landing and could not have accomplished what we have here without the City of Smyrna, our debt and equity partners, First Horizon Bank & Palatine Capital Partners, and our contractor, Prestwick Construction."

The Eddy at Riverview Landing is positioned within a sustainably minded mixed-use development along the Chattahoochee River. The property has offered limited concessions throughout lease-up, providing a firm foundation for effective rent growth post-stabilization.

"The acquisition of The Eddy provided an opportunity for us to utilize 1031 benefits while acquiring a beautifully constructed, core asset at a pre-stabilized valuation," said Mikael J. Levey, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of JEM Holdings. "We are excited to continue where Prestwick left off in leasing up the property and to provide our investors with superior risk adjusted returns."

"Prestwick had the vision and opportunity to develop Atlanta's first multifamily assets along the Chattahoochee River in the last 40 years," Stickel said. "The Eddy at Riverview Landing provides a unique lifestyle for residents with its thoughtful amenities."

Cushman & Wakefield's Sunbelt Multifamily Advisory Group ranks No. 1 in Sunbelt market share based on over 300 transactions and $7.0 billion in multifamily and land investment sales in 2019 (Source: Real Capital Analytics www.rcanalytics.com). Market share reflects sales for Alabama, Arkansas, Northwest Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. For more information, visit https://multifamily.cushwake.com.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) - Get Report is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 53,000 employees in 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2019, the firm had revenue of $8.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

About Prestwick Companies

Prestwick Companies is a fully integrated development, construction, and investment group that specializes in multifamily housing. Prestwick develops and renovates both family and senior housing in the Southeastern United States.

About JEM Holdings

JEM Holdings is a New York-based real estate investment firm focused on the acquisition of value-add properties. Since inception, the company has acquired over 9,000 multifamily units in the Southeastern US and multiple office properties and is currently developing two multifamily properties. JEM is actively seeking to grow its portfolio through the acquisition of additional multifamily and office properties as well as through select development opportunities.

About Riverview Landing

Riverview Landing represents the transformation of a once abandoned industrial site into a walkable and connected community along the Chattahoochee River. Riverview Landing will be rich in public amenities from riverfront parks, trails, a kayak launch and community theatre to retail and coffee shops—and the Chattahoochee itself.

