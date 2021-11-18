Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $67M Multifamily Sale On Behalf Of ApexOne Investment Partners

Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) - Get Cushman & Wakefield Plc Report announced the commercial real estate services firm has arranged the $67.1 million sale of Riverchase Landing, a 468-unit apartment community located in Birmingham, Alabama.

Jimmy Adams, Craig Hey and Andrew Brown of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, ApexOne Investment Partners, in the transaction. Kushner Companies acquired the property.

"Riverchase Landing is a unique property that offers residents a home-like feel with 1,600-square-foot floor plans and robust community amenities," Adams said. "New ownership is excited to implement a value-add campaign to capture the tastes of the growing Hoover suburb renter pool."

Cushman & Wakefield's Sunbelt Multifamily Advisory Group ranks No. 1 in Sunbelt market share based on over 250 transactions and $6.2 billion in multifamily and land investment sales in 2020 (Source: Real Capital Analytics www.rcanalytics.com). Market share reflects number of sales for Alabama, Arkansas, Northwest Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. For more information, visit https://multifamily.cushwake.com.

