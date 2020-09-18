Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $126.6M Sale Of 1.2 MSF Industrial Park In Atlanta

Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) - Get Report has arranged the $126.6 million sale of Gwinnett Commons, a 1.2 million-square-foot light industrial park located in Atlanta's I-85 Northeast corridor.

Stewart Calhoun and Casey Masters of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction, a partnership between affiliates of Westmount Realty Capital and Quilvest Capital Partners. Brian Linnihan and Mike Ryan of Cushman & Wakefield secured acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, CIP Real Estate.

Gwinnett Commons offered an opportunity to acquire 13 premier last-mile buildings in the largest and most institutionally-owned industrial submarket in the Southeast. Additionally, the three single-story flex buildings included in the sale presented a prime value-add opportunity.

The 16-building master-planned park also includes two rare infill development sites that are zoned M-1, ideal for modern warehouse development, which can support a total of 195,000 square feet. Gwinnett Commons is located eight miles from Interstate 285 and sits between three major Interstate 85 interchanges - Beaver Ruin Road, Steve Reynolds Boulevard, and Pleasant Hill Road.

Currently the 16 buildings are 97% leased. Its location provides real 'last mile' companies proximity to service Atlanta's population base of over 6 million people. It is also central to Gwinnett County's nearby amenity base and housing supply.

