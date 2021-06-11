Cushing® Asset Management And Swank Capital Release Revised Index Methodology Guides For The Cushing® 30 MLP Index, The Cushing® MLP Market Cap Index And The Cushing® MLP High Income Index

DALLAS, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cushing ® Asset Management, LP, and Swank Capital, LLC announce the publication of revised Index Methodology Guides for The Cushing ® 30 MLP Index, The Cushing ® MLP Market Cap Index and The Cushing ® MLP High Income Index (each an "Index" and collectively the "Indices"). The revised Index Methodology Guides remove the requirement that constituent security candidates maintain a stable or increasing dividend or distribution policy as well as the requirement that an Index constituent be removed in the case of a dividend or distribution cut. In addition, the Index Methodology Guides address adjustments to the weighting of Index constituents in the event that there are fewer than 30 eligible constituent security candidates for any Index upon rebalancing.

The revisions also incorporate language changes to enhance clarity and update references. The revised Index Methodology Guides are available for review on the Cushing Indices website at http://www.cushingasset.com/indices and will become effective on June 11, 2021

ABOUT THE CUSHING ® 30 MLP INDEX

The Cushing ® 30 MLP Index tracks the performance of 30 publicly traded midstream energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and non-MLP energy midstream corporations (each, a "Midstream Company" and collectively, "Midstream Companies"). Constituents of the Index are selected by using a formula-based proprietary valuation model developed by Cushing ® Asset Management, LP to rank Midstream Companies for potential inclusion in the Index. The Index price level is calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices and reported on a real-time basis under the Bloomberg ticker "MLPX".

ABOUT THE CUSHING ® MLP MARKET CAP INDEX

The Cushing ® MLP Market Cap Index provides a benchmark that is designed to track the performance of widely held midstream energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and non-MLP midstream corporations (each, a "Midstream Company" and collectively, "Midstream Companies"). The Index is weighted on a float-adjusted market capitalization basis, with the weight of each constituent capped at 7.5% at rebalance. The Index price level is calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices while the constituents are selected from the entire universe of publicly traded Midstream Companies. The Cushing ® MLP Market Cap Index is calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices and reported on a real-time basis under the Bloomberg ticker "CMCI".

ABOUT THE CUSHING ® MLP HIGH INCOME INDEX

The Cushing ® MLP High Income Index provides a benchmark that is designed to track the performance of 30 higher-yielding publicly traded midstream energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and non-MLP energy midstream corporations (each, a "Midstream Company" and collectively, "Midstream Companies"). Constituents are chosen according to a three-tiered proprietary weighting system developed by Cushing ® Asset Management, LP. The Cushing ® MLP High Income Index is calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices and reported on a real-time basis under the Bloomberg ticker "MLPY".

ABOUT CUSHING ® ASSET MANAGEMENT AND SWANK CAPITAL

Cushing ® Asset Management, LP (" Cushing"), a subsidiary of Swank Capital, LLC, is an SEC-registered investment adviser headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Cushing serves as investment adviser to affiliated funds and managed accounts, providing active management in markets where inefficiencies exist.

Cushing is also dedicated to serving the needs of investors by sponsoring a variety of benchmarks, including including The Cushing ® 30 MLP Index (Bloomberg Ticker: MLPX), The Cushing ® MLP Market Cap Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CMCI) and The Cushing ® MLP High Income Index (Bloomberg Ticker: MLPY). For more information, please visit http://www.cushingasset.com/indices.

Contact: Jon Abel214-692-6334 www.cushingasset.com

The Cushing ® 30 MLP Index, The Cushing ® MLP Market Cap Index and The Cushing ® MLP High Income Index (each an "Index" and collectively the "Indices") are the property of Swank Capital, LLC, and Cushing Asset Management, LP, which have contracted with S&P Opco, LLC (a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC) to calculate and maintain the Indices. The Indices are not sponsored by S&P Dow Jones Indices or its affiliates or its third party licensors (collectively, "S&P Dow Jones Indices"). S&P Dow Jones Indices will not be liable for any errors or omissions in calculating the Indices. "Calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices" and the related stylized mark(s) are service marks of S&P Dow Jones Indices and have been licensed for use by Cushing Asset Management, LP. S&P ® is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("SPFS"), and Dow Jones ® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones").

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cushing-asset-management-and-swank-capital-release-revised-index-methodology-guides-for-the-cushing-30-mlp-index-the-cushing-mlp-market-cap-index-and-the-cushing-mlp-high-income-index-301310714.html

SOURCE Cushing Asset Management, LP and Swank Capital, LLC