Cushing® Asset Management And Swank Capital Announce Rebalancing Of The Cushing® 30 MLP Index

DALLAS, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cushing ® Asset Management, LP, and Swank Capital, LLC, announce today the upcoming rebalancing of The Cushing ® 30 MLP Index (the "Index") as part of normal index operations. After the markets close on September 18, 2020, the 30 constituents of the Index will be rebalanced, effective September 21, 2020. Although there will be changes to the constituent weightings, there will be no changes to the Index constituents on the effective date.

ABOUT THE CUSHING ® 30 MLP INDEX

The Cushing ® 30 MLP Index tracks the performance of 30 publicly traded midstream energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and non-MLP energy midstream corporations (each, a "Midstream Company" and collectively, "Midstream Companies"). Constituents of the Index are selected by using a formula-based proprietary valuation model developed by Cushing ® Asset Management, LP to rank Midstream Companies for potential inclusion in the Index. The Index price level is calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices and reported on a real-time basis under the Bloomberg ticker "MLPX".

ABOUT CUSHING ® ASSET MANAGEMENT AND SWANK CAPITAL

Cushing ® Asset Management, LP (" Cushing"), a subsidiary of Swank Capital, LLC, is an SEC-registered investment adviser headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Cushing serves as investment adviser to affiliated funds and managed accounts, providing active management in markets where inefficiencies exist.

Cushing is also dedicated to serving the needs of investors by sponsoring a variety of benchmarks, including The Cushing ® 30 MLP Market Cap Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CMCI) and The Cushing ® MLP High Income Index (Bloomberg Ticker: MLPY). For more information, please visit http://www.cushingasset.com/indices.

