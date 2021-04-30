Cushing® Asset Management And Swank Capital Announce A Constituent Change To The Cushing® MLP High Income Index

DALLAS, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cushing ® Asset Management, LP, and Swank Capital, LLC, announce an upcoming interim change to the constituents of The Cushing ® MLP High Income Index (the "Index"). On February 16, 2021, Index constituents Enable Midstream Partners, LP (ENBL) - Get Report and Energy Transfer LP (ET) - Get Report announced that they had entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger that, if approved by at least a majority of ENBL common unitholders, would result in ENBL common units ceasing to be publicly traded. The parties subsequently announced that a majority of ENBL common unitholders have delivered written consents approving the Merger Agreement and, accordingly, the merger closing may occur as early as May 10, 2021. Per the Index's methodology guide, this event will result in a constituent replacement. Accordingly, after the market closes on May 7, 2021, and effective on May 10, 2021, Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) - Get Report will replace ENBL as a constituent of the Index at ENBL's then-current weight.

There will be no changes to the remaining constituents of the Index due to this event.

ABOUT THE CUSHING ® MLP HIGH INCOME INDEX

The Cushing ® MLP High Income Index provides a benchmark that is designed to track the performance of 30 higher-yielding publicly traded midstream energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and non-MLP energy midstream corporations (each, a "Midstream Company" and collectively, "Midstream Companies"). Constituents are chosen according to a three-tiered proprietary weighting system developed by Cushing ® Asset Management, LP. The Cushing ® MLP High Income Index is calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices and reported on a real-time basis under the Bloomberg ticker "MLPY".

ABOUT CUSHING ® ASSET MANAGEMENT AND SWANK CAPITAL

Cushing ® Asset Management, LP (" Cushing"), a subsidiary of Swank Capital, LLC, is an SEC-registered investment adviser headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Cushing serves as investment adviser to affiliated funds and managed accounts, providing active management in markets where inefficiencies exist.

Cushing is also dedicated to serving the needs of MLP and energy income investors by sponsoring a variety of industry benchmarks, including The Cushing ® 30 MLP Index (Bloomberg Ticker: MLPX) and The Cushing ® MLP Market Cap Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CMCI). For more information, please visit http://www.cushingasset.com/indices.

Contact: Jon Abel214-692-6334 www.cushingasset.com

The Cushing ® MLP High Income Index (the "Index") is the exclusive property of Swank Capital, LLC, and Cushing ® Asset Management, LP, which has contracted with S&P Opco, LLC (a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC) ("S&P Dow Jones Indices") to maintain and calculate the Index. S&P ® is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("SPFS"); Dow Jones ® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and these trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices. "Calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices" and its related stylized mark(s) have been licensed for use by Swank Capital, LLC, and Cushing ® Asset Management, LP. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices, SPFS, Dow Jones S&P nor any of their affiliates sponsor and promote the Index and none shall be liable for any errors or omissions in calculating the Index.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cushing-asset-management-and-swank-capital-announce-a-constituent-change-to-the-cushing-mlp-high-income-index-301281024.html

SOURCE Cushing® Asset Management, LP and Swank Capital, LLC