Cushing® Asset Management And Swank Capital Announce A Constituent Change To The Cushing® MLP High Income Index

DALLAS, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cushing ® Asset Management, LP, and Swank Capital, LLC, announce an upcoming interim change to the constituents of The Cushing ® MLP High Income Index (the "Index"). On December 14, 2020, Index constituent TC PipeLines, LP (TCP) - Get Report entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger ("Merger Agreement") with TC Energy Corporation (TRP) - Get Report and affiliated companies that would result in TCP common units ceasing to be publicly traded, subject to the approval of the holders of TCP common units. A special meeting of the unitholders of TCP will be held on February 26, 2021, for the purpose of voting on the Merger Agreement. Per the Index's methodology guide, this event will result in a constituent replacement. Accordingly, after the market closes on February 26, 2021, and effective on March 1, 2021, EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC) - Get Report will replace TCP as a constituent of the Index at TCP's then-current weight.

There will be no changes to the remaining constituents of the Index due to this event.

ABOUT THE CUSHING ® MLP HIGH INCOME INDEX

The Cushing ® MLP High Income Index provides a benchmark that is designed to track the performance of 30 higher-yielding publicly traded midstream energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and non-MLP energy midstream corporations (each, a "Midstream Company" and collectively, "Midstream Companies"). Constituents are chosen according to a three-tiered proprietary weighting system developed by Cushing ® Asset Management, LP. The Cushing ® MLP High Income Index is calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices and reported on a real-time basis under the Bloomberg ticker "MLPY".

ABOUT CUSHING ® ASSET MANAGEMENT AND SWANK CAPITAL

Cushing ® Asset Management, LP (" Cushing"), a subsidiary of Swank Capital, LLC, is an SEC-registered investment adviser headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Cushing serves as investment adviser to affiliated funds and managed accounts, providing active management in markets where inefficiencies exist.

Cushing is also dedicated to serving the needs of MLP and energy income investors by sponsoring a variety of industry benchmarks, including The Cushing ® 30 MLP Index (Bloomberg Ticker: MLPX) and The Cushing ® MLP Market Cap Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CMCI). For more information, please visit http://www.cushingasset.com/indices.

Contact: Jon Abel214-692-6334 www.cushingasset.com

The Cushing ® MLP High Income Index (the "Index") is the exclusive property of Swank Capital, LLC, and Cushing ® Asset Management, LP, which has contracted with S&P Opco, LLC (a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC) ("S&P Dow Jones Indices") to maintain and calculate the Index. S&P ® is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("SPFS"); Dow Jones ® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and these trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices. "Calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices" and its related stylized mark(s) have been licensed for use by Swank Capital, LLC, and Cushing ® Asset Management, LP. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices, SPFS, Dow Jones S&P nor any of their affiliates sponsor and promote the Index and none shall be liable for any errors or omissions in calculating the Index.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cushing-asset-management-and-swank-capital-announce-a-constituent-change-to-the-cushing-mlp-high-income-index-301231586.html

SOURCE Cushing® Asset Management, LP and Swank Capital, LLC