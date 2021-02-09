Cushing Launches Sepia Studio To Provide Graphic Design Services

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cushing & Co., a printing company specializing in wide format display graphics, today announced the launch of Sepia Studio, an in-house creative division. Established to address customer requests for a full-service graphic design and print experience, Sepia Studio has already been hired to complete several projects.

Establishing Sepia Studio addresses evolving client needs and market demand. Cushing began serving the Chicago market in October 1929, printing blueprints for architects, engineers, and construction firms. Pivoting to color graphic imaging two decades ago, projects have grown in complexity, and many require graphic design consultation.

"New businesses and our existing clientele increasingly expect an all-inclusive print and design experience," said Joseph X. Cushing, Executive Vice President at Cushing. "Offering creative services cements our commitment to address their needs."

Sepia Studios is led by creative professionals Amanda Eich and Julia Kaufman. Amanda brings over twenty years of design experience working with consumers and small businesses. Her work has appeared on the shelves of major retailers, including Target. Julia has over seven years working as a freelance graphic designer and print professional.

"Incorporating the client's story and understanding their objectives is at the core of every project. It's a philosophy we bring to all creative endeavors," says Amanda Eich, Lead Designer at Sepia Studio. "We love sharing a client's story using the tools in our toolbox, which is a knowledge of good design, material applications, practical printing experience, and a track record of using marketing budgets efficiently."

Recently named a Wide Format Impressions Rising Star for 2020, Julia Kaufman knows what successful projects include. As Cushing's Graphics Supervisor, her graphic design acumen influences hundreds of installations on an annual basis.

"Thoughtful design is the foundation of every successful brand and I am excited to bring customer ideas to life," said Julia Kaufman, Managing Designer at Sepia Studio. "Oftentimes, knowledge of the print industry can change the course of a design project for the better, and I plan to bring my print expertise to this new division."

Initial design services include brand identity, marketing collateral, environmental graphics, and social media/digital design. We believe good design begins with a conversation and offer consultation on every project.

About Sepia StudioAt Sepia Studio, our mission is to be your brand partner; to help you realize your vision and bring your brand to life with thoughtful collaboration and creative design. We provide results oriented graphic design that helps businesses grow their brand and attract clients. Good design starts with conversation. Call us or schedule an appointment to discuss your design needs. Your design is more than pixels and paper. There's a story behind every project. We want to tell it. Visit Sepia Studio online.

About Cushing Since 1929, Cushing has assisted businesses, large and small with printing & graphic solutions. From beginnings in blueprinting and digital imaging to an evolution into large format environmental graphics, the family-owned business has transformed with technology. A city of Chicago-certified Women's Business Enterprise (WBE), business-to-business professionals count on Cushing for print services that increase sales and enhance brand awareness. Browse our website to meet the faces behind the fonts.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cushing-launches-sepia-studio-to-provide-graphic-design-services-301224700.html

SOURCE Cushing