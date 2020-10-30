Curzio Research Completes Listing On MERJ Exchange

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Curzio Research, an emerging leader in the financial newsletter industry, has announced the successful listing of its digital security on MERJ Exchange under the ticker CEO.

First U.S. company to list tokenized securities on a public foreign exchange open to U.S. investors.

Curzio Research, a U.S. Delaware corporation (the "Company"), aims to disrupt the multi-billion-dollar financial newsletter industry. The Company's current model helped generate more than $6 million in revenue in the first 24 months of operation.

"MERJ Exchange offers the best of both worlds for investors of the CEO token... they get the benefits of a natively digital security and the protection of a regulated exchange," stated Curzio Research CEO, Frank Curzio. "We chose MERJ Exchange because of their focus on regulatory compliance, global access and our ultimate ability to commence a public listing."

In 2019, the Company partnered with Securitize, a token issuance and lifecycle management platform, to complete its digital security issuance and private placement offering to U.S. accredited investors and non-U.S. investors with exemptions under Regulation D and Regulation S of the Securities Exchange Act. The Company raised approximately $4 million almost entirely from its own client base. Upon the passing of the 12-month lock-up for CEO Token holders, the required process under rule 144 of the Securities Exchange Act, including the receipt of a legal opinion letter was completed, allowing global trading to public investors on MERJ Exchange.

MERJ commenced operations in 2011, as the national exchange operator for the Seychelles, and now counts over 40 issuers with a market cap of $1.6 billion. Through the adoption of innovative technologies, the exchange has become a leading venue for digital securities listings. Curzio Research is the fourth issuer to list a digital security on MERJ. Earlier this year MERJ successfully completed its own digital security IPO and according to World Federation of Exchanges data, became the fastest growing securities market in the world. Recently the exchange took a big step towards its goal of 24/7 trading by increasing its market trading hours from 6 to 20 hours to cover North America and more of the Asian trading time zones.

Ed Tuohy, CEO of MERJ Exchange, commented: "We are delighted to work with Curzio Research to bring its CEO Token to market. Curzio Research is an example of a high-quality company leveraging digital technology to provide an access point for investors from all over the world. The collaboration between Curzio, Securitize, Exponential and MERJ is helping to deliver a new interconnected version of the capital markets built on digital rails."

Curzio Research was advised by Exponential Capital & Markets (ExC&M), a Sponsor Advisor to MERJ Exchange. Kyle Fry, CEO of ExC&M commented "The CEO token listing showcases best practices for preparing for a listing and is an important milestone for the entire global digital security space. Frank and his team at Curzio Research did everything to ensure regulatory and compliance guidelines were met from the start. We look forward to continuing to work with Curzio Research and the MERJ team to keep current and potential investors informed."

Security Token Advisors acted as liquidity and investor relations advisor to Curzio Research and have supported the company since June 2020.

Learn more about the CEO Token at https://curzioequityowners.com/ .

Learn more about MERJ at https://merj.exchange/ .

ABOUT CURZIO RESEARCHCurzio Research is an independent financial newsletter publisher dedicated to providing deep-dive market analysis, unique stock ideas, and the tools individual investors need to consistently generate market-beating returns.

ABOUT MERJMERJ Exchange Limited operates a fully regulated and licensed, integrated securities exchange, clearing system and depository for digital and non-digital securities. MERJ is an affiliate of the World Federation of Exchanges, a full member of ISIN issuing body ANNA, and a Qualifying Foreign Exchange for OTCMarkets in the U.S..

ABOUT EXPONENTIAL CAPITAL & MARKETS (ExC&M)ExC&M, a subsidiary of Exponential, is a global FinTech company and Sponsor Advisor to several global digital security exchanges. Exponential invests in companies and technology to build a global exchange network to enhance financial inclusion and access to capital.

ABOUT SECURITY TOKEN ADVISORSSecurity Token Advisors is the premier consulting firm advising issuers, entrepreneurs, investors, and asset managers on applying digitization, blockchain, and security tokens to their business.

