Curtiss-Wright To Participate In 3rd Annual Truist Securities Industrials And Services Summit

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) - Get Curtiss-Wright Corporation Report today announced that Lynn M. Bamford, President and Chief Executive Officer, and K. Christopher Farkas, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer ,will participate virtually in the 3 rd Annual Truist Securities Industrials and Services Summit on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

There will be no formal presentation or webcast at this event. A copy of the latest slide presentation is available in the Investor Relations section of Curtiss-Wright's website at www.curtisswright.com.

About Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) - Get Curtiss-Wright Corporation Report is a global innovative company that delivers highly engineered, critical function products and services to the Aerospace and Defense markets, and to the Commercial markets including Power, Process and General Industrial. Building on the heritage of Glenn Curtiss and the Wright brothers, Curtiss-Wright has a long tradition of providing reliable solutions through trusted customer relationships. The company employs approximately 8,200 people worldwide. For more information, visit www.curtisswright.com.

