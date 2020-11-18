Curtiss-Wright Declares Dividend Of $0.17 Per Share For Common Stock

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) - Get Report today announced that the Board of Directors declared a dividend of seventeen cents ($0.17) per share on Curtiss-Wright Common Stock, payable December 3, 2020 to stockholders of record as of November 25, 2020.

About Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) - Get Report is a global innovative company that delivers highly engineered, critical function products and services to the commercial, industrial, defense and energy markets. Building on the heritage of Glenn Curtiss and the Wright brothers, Curtiss-Wright has a long tradition of providing reliable solutions through trusted customer relationships. The company employs approximately 8,300 people worldwide. For more information, visit www.curtisswright.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201118005678/en/