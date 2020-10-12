Curtis Stone Mixes Travel, Cooking In New Show On QVC/HSN Streaming Service

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qurate Retail Group and Celebrity Chef Curtis Stone are turning up the heat to bring viewers a new original series, debuting exclusively on the QVC/HSN streaming service. "Travel, Cook, Repeat with Curtis Stone" - launching on October 13 - will follow Stone as he visits regions around the globe seeking new flavors and then returns home to teach viewers how to make delicious recipes based on his discoveries in their own home kitchens.

The show will offer fans a new way to stay connected to their favorite chef and culinary brand, with six episodes dropping together that can be viewed anytime, on demand. The combined QVC/HSN streaming service launched in August 2019 and features six livestream channels, along with a variety of specialized and unique on-demand content. The service is available in approximately 45 million Roku and Amazon Fire TV homes and has been consistently among the top 25 free movies and TV apps on Roku.

"I'm so excited to be creating this show for the Qurate Retail Group's QVC and HSN streaming service. As a chef, it is a real joy to be able to introduce exotic flavors to home cooks across America, in straightforward recipes that our audience can actually prepare themselves," said Stone. "We'll travel together, from New South Wales in Australia to Rioja, Spain, and beyond, and then create some amazing dishes at home. We'll have some laughs, and I'll post each recipe to HSN.com, with complete instructions."

Stone will use his own line of cookware, bakeware, and kitchen tools to prepare his recipes on the show, which means viewers will be able to purchase these specialized items easily on HSN.com. His Curtis Stone brand at HSN has seen phenomenal growth over the last several years, selling over 2.5 million of his renowned Dura-Pans and being named HSN's best-reviewed brand across all categories. This is the first time Curtis Stone has integrated his own products into a lifestyle cooking show.

"Together with Curtis Stone, we're using the flexibility of our video streaming service to create a lean-back 'edutainment' experience for viewers that combines two genres - travel and cooking," said Leslie Ferarro, President, QxH (which includes the QVC and HSN brands in the U.S.). "Then we're taking it a step further, by enabling viewers to easily shop the show. Our goal is to provide an experiential destination for viewers on our QVC and HSN streaming service."

"Our long collaboration with Curtis Stone and the relationships he has built with consumers created the opportunity to try this amazing new concept," said Maya Bowie, General Manager Merchandising and VP, Culinary, QxH. "Curtis joined HSN in 2012 and quickly became HSN's #1 brand in the kitchen. He started with cookware and kitchen tools and expanded from there. Now, he's giving our customers an introduction to new cultures and cuisine, while bringing those very recipes to life using his own HSN products."

Stone expanded into kitchen electrics at HSN in 2014, followed by his Dura-Pan nonstick cookware in 2015, his Dura-Bake nonstick bakeware in 2017, and his Dura-Electric nonstick kitchen electrics in 2018. In 2019, he launched the Curtis Stone Food assortment, which added seafood, Australian-grass-fed meats and other essential ingredients to HSN's food lineup.

Stone is a Los Angeles-based Michelin-starred chef, restaurateur, author, television personality, and culinary entrepreneur. He operates three widely acclaimed restaurants: Maude ( Beverly Hills, Calif.), Gwen Butcher Shop & Restaurant ( Hollywood, Calif) with his brother Luke, and Georgie ( Dallas, Texas) with Luke and restaurateur Stephan Courseau. Stone also operates Curtis Stone Events, a full-service events and catering company in Los Angeles, as well as his current pop-up at The Grove in Los Angeles Picnic Society by Gwen. He is widely known for his appearances on television programs, such as "Take Home Chef" (TLC), "The TODAY Show" (NBC), "Top Chef Junior" (NBC), and "Field Trip with Curtis Stone" (PBS).

Travel, Cook, Repeat with Curtis Stone will launch on October 13 on HSN and QVC streaming channels.

