Curtis Mathes To Be Exclusive Lighting Provider To Oklahoma Skunkworks

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curtis Mathes Corporation (OTC: TLED) subsidiary, Curtis Mathes Grow Lights, Inc. will be the exclusive lighting provider for Oklahoma Skunkworks (OKS), located in Skiatook, Oklahoma. OKS has committed to equipping all of their cultivation and genetics facilities with the award-winning Harvester ® grow light system. OKS will initially outfit two of their facilities with Harvester ® horticultural lighting systems, which they plan to expand upon as they grow within the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana markets.

Oklahoma Skunkworks is a cannabis genetics development and cultivation firm located just north of Tulsa, Oklahoma. They bring decades of experience in cannabis genetics manipulation, cultivation, business operations and environmental stewardship to the industry to produce the most effective and desirable medicine to the Oklahoma Cannabis markets.

"OKS is bringing a series of unique genetics that have the potential to be incredibly impactful on the Oklahoma cannabis market," said Robert Manes, President & Chief Operations Officer of Curtis Mathes, "The combination of our proprietary phosphor formula, unique color spectrum and optics-directed photon delivery will help OKS get the most out of their product offerings."

"We want to bring the best product to market and that requires that we utilize the best lighting technology in our cultivation facilities," said Derek Enloe, Managing Director of Oklahoma Skunkworks, "The Harvester ® gives our team the best opportunity to maximize the yield and phytochemical content in all of our novel cultivars."

About Curtis Mathes Corporation (TLED):TLED is focused on research, development, manufacturing, and sales of state-of-the-art Solid-State Lighting (SSL) in various frequency-specific lighting technologies industries.

