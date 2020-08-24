Curriculum Associates' Assessing At Home I-Ready Diagnostic Kit Helps Educators Administer The Diagnostic At Home

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After the extended period of distance learning this past spring, it is more important than ever that educators know students' strengths and areas for growth as they enter the new school year. Beginning the year with an assessment like the i-Ready Diagnostic is critical to this effort. While assessing at home is challenging regardless of the test or provider, many schools successfully tested remotely this past spring. To support school reopening plans that may require educators to administer the i-Ready Diagnostic remotely, Curriculum Associates has created the Assessing at Home i-Ready Diagnostic Kit. The online kit includes a collection of turnkey tools for district leaders, school leaders, teachers, and families.

"As schools resume either in person or virtually, it's critical that teachers know what each child knows and what they need to learn after months of lost learning," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "To support students beginning the year at home, teachers need tools and guidance to help families proctor the i-Ready Diagnostic so they can get the most accurate data to support their students."

Drawing from lessons learned and tips from schools that successfully administered the i-Ready Diagnostic at home in the spring, the kit gives teachers resources to get their classes ready to assess at home. Teachers can access a checklist and calendar tool for planning key assessing at home activities. Additional resources include tips on proctoring assessments remotely, tools for communicating with families, and resources to motivate and celebrate students. District and school leaders have access to similar resources, specific to their own roles.

Resources are also available for families on the i-Ready Family Center to help support their partnership with teachers. A new video sharing an overview of the i-Ready Diagnostic, how it works, and expectations and guidance for assessing at home introduces the test and its purpose. Families can also access a checklist with steps to take before, during, and after the assessment as well as sentence starters to help them be as supportive to their child(ren) as possible while not influencing results. The Assessing at Home i-Ready Diagnostic Kit will continue to be updated with additional resources for district leaders, school leaders, teachers, and families.

