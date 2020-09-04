CURRENT SHAREHOLDERS: Zamansky LLC Investigates Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) For Potential Misconduct

Zamansky LLC announces that it is investigating Arlington Asset Investment Corp. ("Arlington") for potential misconduct relating to allegedly excessive compensation and stock buybacks. If you are a current investor in Arlington, please contact our firm for information.

Arlington's performance has continued its negative trend into the year 2020, with the share price declining rapidly after years of consistent decline. Arlington's officers and directors have continued to receive enormous compensation despite Arlington's poor performance. The firm's investigation indicates that there are also potential concerns regarding Arlington's practice of share buybacks and Arlington's disclosures to investors.

According to Jake Zamansky, investment fraud attorney, Arlington owes its investors duties of honesty and truthfulness. "The recent trends regarding performance and executive compensation raise potential concerns for investors," Zamansky says. "Our law firm is investigating whether there have been misrepresentations to investors or other wrongdoing regarding Arlington."

What Arlington Investors Can Do

If you are a current investor in Arlington, please contact us to review or discuss your legal rights. You may, without obligation or cost to you, email jake@zamansky.com or call the law firm at (212) 742-1414.

About Zamansky LLC

Zamansky LLC is a leading investment fraud law firm with experience handling securities, hedge fund, ERISA and other shareholder class action and derivative litigation. We are investment fraud attorneys who represent both individual and institutional investors. Our practice is nationally recognized for our ability to aggressively prosecute cases and recover investment losses.

To learn more about Zamansky LLC, please visit our website, http://www.zamansky.com.

