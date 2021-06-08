Current HiBid Auctions Include Speedboats, Jet Skis, Sports Cars, Motorcycles, And More, Following $30.7 Million Week

OCALA, Fla., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer approaches, HiBid.com is the auction platform of choice for numerous auction events featuring speedboats, Jet Skis, motorcycles, campers, sports cars, pickup trucks, antique vehicles, gym equipment, factory-sealed sports cards, and many other assets that are especially popular this time of year. Over $30.7 million in gross auction proceeds were sold last week through HiBid.com in a combined total of 1,334 online-only and webcast auctions. From May 31st through June 6th, nearly 933,000 bidders placed 1.54 million bids per day, on average, resulting in the sale of more than half a million lots.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of items that appeal to bidders across the globe. HiBid.com is fully integrated with Auction Flex, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management platform that supports internet-only auctions, webcast auctions, and absentee bidding.

May 31st-June 6th HiBid.com HighlightsGross Auction Proceeds: $ 30,771,361Gross Merchandise Volume: $ 48,585,815Lots Sold: 514,596Online-Only Auctions: 1,231Webcast Auctions: 103Average Bidders Per Day: 932,900Average Bids Per Day: 1.54 million

Current AuctionsThe following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the page for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

Collector Car and Gymnasium Equipment AuctionAuction Type: Live WebcastDates: May 27th-June 19thSeller: Diamond S. Auction & Real Estate Co. View Auction Items

Speedboat and Jet Ski AuctionAuction Type: Online-OnlyDates: May 10th-June 22ndSeller: Campen Auktioner A/S View Auction Items

Super Sports Card SaleAuction Type: Online-OnlyDates: June 6th-13thSeller: Stevie's Card Cave View Auction Items

Cars, Trucks, Campers, and MoreAuction Type: Live WebcastDates: May 20th-June 17thSeller: Rt 66 Auctions View Auction Items

If you're looking to sell through HiBid.com, click here to describe what you wish to sell, and a local HiBid auctioneer will help you get started.

Interested in receiving updates from HiBid? Sign up to receive newsletter emails, and follow HiBid Auctions on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About HiBid and Auction FlexHiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is available as both a private-label solution and a portal. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex, the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly. They are products of Sandhills Global, the technology company behind AuctionTime.com and numerous industry-focused brands.

Contact Us352-414-1947 sales@auctionflex.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/current-hibid-auctions-include-speedboats-jet-skis-sports-cars-motorcycles-and-more-following-30-7-million-week-301308256.html

SOURCE HiBid & Auction Flex