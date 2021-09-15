Current Dealers' CEO Tests U.S. Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure From Detroit To D.C.

DETROIT, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Current Dealers' CEO William McCoy released a video on the company's YouTube channel highlighting his test drive this month of the U.S. electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure. Piloting the company's newest fleet vehicle, a 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV, McCoy made the 560+ mile trip from Detroit, Michigan to Washington, D.C. to learn firsthand how EV range, charging station locations, and vehicle charging times affect consumers.

Current Dealers is a Detroit-based business delivering turnkey electric-vehicle charging solutions on behalf of businesses, governments, and consumers. The company is currently contracted with municipalities across the country to bring current the EV infrastructure needed for an all-electric mobility future.

"We learned a lot from this experience - driving our newest EV fleet vehicle from Detroit to Washington, D.C.," said William McCoy, CEO, Current Dealers. "It was important for me to make the trip because when we're explaining to our customers the important new applications of different EV charging solutions serving the U.S. market, that we have real world knowledge to help them choose the best one to meet their needs."

On the company's 12-hour test drive, McCoy's team monitored EV charging opportunities in Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. For example, at an Electrify America charger located in an Ohio highway rest stop, 150kW-350kW EV charging was available for the company's 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV.

Lessons learned on the Current Dealers EV charging Infrastructure test drive include:

EV range matters. Drivers can expect to see a 15% reduction in their vehicle's range with interstate highway driving at an average 70 MPH.

Planning EV charging routes is important. There are still infrastructure holes along America's roads and highways, so using a free app from providers like EVgo, Electrify America, ChargePoint, or Tesla can help plan the best route.

EV charging times can impact long-distance travel times. EV vehicles have common charging ranges from 50kW to 150kW. With an average 250-mile driving range, drivers can expect to charge 80% in about an hour - something that can reduced in vehicles with faster charging rates.

The availability of public charging outlets in the U.S. has more than doubled since 2018, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. Current Dealers works with cities, auto retailers, and green conscious companies to supply, install, and service EV charging stations. In the company's first two years of business, Current Dealers has helped 100s clients prepare for the upcoming all-electric future in the U.S.

Current Dealers offers companies a simple three step process, including a site assessment, EV charger installation, and ongoing service. The assessment includes a comprehensive site plan, identification of permits needed, visual mockups of installed chargers, and a total cost breakdown. Installations are completed by licensed electricians who are certified in EV chargers and knowledgeable about EV charging capabilities. The company also provides all of the warranties, maintenance, and upgrades needed to support EV products in the long-term.

