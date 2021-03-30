CurrencyWorks Signs Agreement With XTM To Enable Its Today™ Global Wallet Holders To Purchase NFTs

Los Angeles CA, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurrencyWorks Inc. ("CurrencyWorks" or the "Company"), (TSXV: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) a financial technology blockchain pioneer and digital payments provider today announced that XTM Inc. ("XTM") (OTCQB: XTMIF) (CSE:PAID), (FSE:7XT), has signed an agreement with CurrencyWorks to enable its Today Mobile Wallet holders access to its industry-leading CurrencyWorks Collectibles NFT platform and proprietary NFT payment platform at its launch in Q2 of 2021.

A pioneer in the NFT space, the CurrencyWorks Collectibles NFT platform includes unique features and capabilities to help drive value and the best user experience of the NFTs created and managed for its customers. CurrencyWorks has value-add features including the design of NFTs, automatic copyright registration with the United States copyright office, automated usage tracking, and license management in addition to exclusive content, features, and benefits.

CurrencyWorks recently announced that it will be creating the first NFTs for the Barrett-Jackson Auction Company. Debuting in the first series will be auctions and exclusive content of the sale of VIN 001 vehicles including 2021 Ford Bronco 2-Door VIN 001, 2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 VIN 001, 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition VIN 001, and 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 VIN 001.

"According to Forbes, within less than three months, the combined market cap of major NFT projects has increased by 1,785% in 2021. Demand for participation in acquiring NFTs is quickly accelerating," said Cameron Chell, Chairman, CurrencyWorks. "Creating accessibility to XTM's Today users through CurrencyWorks' proprietary platform to NFTs such as the recently announced VIN001 series from Barrett-Jackson is another step in broadening our base."

"We have growing demand from our mobile subscribers for easy access to an NFT provider," commented Marilyn Schaffer, CEO of XTM. "With CurrencyWorks being the leader and innovator in the space this exclusive choice was an easy one."

About XTMXTM, www.xtminc.com is a Miami and Toronto-based fintech innovator in the neo-banking space helping business and workers alike expedite earnings payout and eliminate banking fees. XTM is a global card issuer and real-time payment specialist providing its technology to businesses to automate and expedite worker payouts that can also eliminate cash. XTM integrates businesses to a payment ecosystem that is coupled with a free mobile app and a Visa or Mastercard debit card with free banking features. XTM drives enterprise value and creates a positive user experience.

About CurrencyWorksCurrencyWorks Inc. (TSXV: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is a publicly-traded company that builds and operates FinTech Platforms for Digital Currencies, Digital Assets, and Security Tokens.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io .

