CurrencyWorks Partners With Crown & Ace To Create New Music NFT Platform MusicFx.io

Los Angeles CA, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurrencyWorks Inc. ("CurrencyWorks" or the "Company"), (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK), an award-winning, full service blockchain platform provider, today announced that it is launching a new music entertainment NFT platform, MusicFX ( www.musicfx.io), in partnership with Crown & Ace Inc. ("Crown & Ace").

A pioneer of the NFT space, CurrencyWorks has already established revolutionary platforms to serve the growing demand for digital token services and collectibles with its VUELE™ (film distribution) and Motoclub (digital automotive collectibles) partnerships. The Company has now entered into a collaboration with Crown & Ace, which will see it further expand its services within the entertainment arena through MusicFX.

Crown & Ace is a family of entertainment entrepreneurs founded by industry veterans Billie-Jo Aasen and Jake Crownover, who have extensive experience in the festival, hospitality, band management, booking and production services. Artists they have worked with include The Beatles, Matchbox Twenty, Beyoncé, Kiss, and Ringo Starr.

MusicFX will set the stage for new innovations for artists and fan engagement. Through CurrencyWorks' proprietary technology, the platform allows fans to become truly invested in their favorite bands and artists; while giving artists the ability to build a new type of relationship with their fans - one where they can feel completely connected.

For the fan, MusicFX will represent the ultimate backstage pass, providing access to exclusive VIP events and experiences, priority tickets, merchandise and more, all through the security of NFTs.

For the artist, MusicFX will provide an unmatchable ability to connect with and reward fans.

"I'm incredibly excited by what this new partnership and platform can deliver," said Cameron Chell, Executive Chairman of CurrencyWorks. "The CurrencyWorks platform and services are well suited for the entertainment space. We are honored to be partnering with Crown & Ace to launch this innovative and essential new offering for the music industry."

"We are absolutely thrilled to be working with CurrencyWorks on this new venture," said Billie-Jo Aasen, CEO of Crown & Ace. "We want to go beyond what other music NFT platforms are offering, and provide a space that builds a strong lasting relationship with the artists we work with, and allows them a more rewarding experience with their fan base. This will be at the core of MusicFX."

Information on MusicFX's first artist signing will be released shortly.

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is an award-winning, publicly traded company that builds and operates a full service blockchain platform.

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is an award-winning, publicly traded company that builds and operates a full service blockchain platform.

About Crown & Ace

Crown & Ace is a family of entertainment entrepreneurs who have come together to restore values, relationships, trust and stability within the multifaceted entertainment world.

The company is a joint venture between The Festival Company and Periscope Music Group which was founded in 2021 by Billie-Jo Aasen and Jake Crownover, two highly respected and incredibly experienced veterans of the entertainment industry who have worked with some of biggest global talents to take to the stage.

Crown & Ace's core business covers a multitude of services ranging from talent buying and venue booking, to festival and marquee event creation/execution, to NFTs, to creating unique bonds and partnerships between brands and key personalities. We welcome our clients and our partners into our family and as a family we all rise together and stay together.

For more information on Crown & Ace, please visit www.crownandace.com.

About MusicFX

MusicFX sets the stage for new innovations in artist and fan engagement. Using the blockchain, artists are empowered to leverage their brand while bringing fans closer than ever before to the music and the people behind the mic.

MusicFX NFTs provide the backstage pass, the ultimate connection between fan and artist, with exclusive VIP events and experiences, priority tickets, merchandise and more.

For more, visit www.musicfx.io.

