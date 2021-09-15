CURO Commits To Mental Health And Becoming A StigmaFree Company

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) - Get CURO Group Holdings Corp. Report ("CURO"), a tech-enabled, multi-channel and multi-product consumer finance company serving a wide range of non-prime and prime consumers in the U.S. and Canada and a market leader in the industry based on revenue, today announced its commitment to being a StigmaFree Company through its partnership with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).

NAMI is a mental health organization dedicated to improving the lives of those affected by mental illness and long-term mental health conditions. According to NAMI, a StigmaFree company is one that creates supportive policies such as employee assistance programs, proactively supports employees, and provides resources and training that promotes a healthy workplace culture.

As a NAMI StigmaFree partner, CURO commits to continuing to combat mental health stigma in the workplace through education, training, and support. CURO will also have access to NAMI's mental health advisors, experts, and corporate educational programs, which will help to shape a truly stigma-free future for the company.

Additionally, CURO launched a NAMI donation campaign in the U.S. in April and pledged to match the first $10,000 raised. CURO employees and friends of CURO raised $26,990.49 for NAMI, making the total amount raised nearly $37,000.

The NAMI fundraiser is just one part of a broader initiative by CURO's Diversity and Inclusion Council to support mental health in the community. CURO has donated $10,000 for Kids Help Phone in Canada, an organization that offers 24/7 bilingual professional counseling and support to young people.

CURO also sponsored a Kids Help Phone fundraiser with employees and customers from March 1 through June 30 in Canada. The Canadian team raised $124,989 for Kids Help Phone, far exceeding the original $30,000 goal.

Additionally, in February of this year, CURO donated $10,000 to the Black Mental Health Alliance in the U.S. and $10,000 to Black Mental Health Canada. Each of these initiatives stems from CURO's company-wide focus of recognizing, supporting, and improving mental health in our communities.

"Mental health is so incredibly important, and we absolutely should be doing the best we can to support people during these challenging times," said Bill Baker, President and Chief Operating Officer. "I'm proud of the way CURO has supported our employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, and I believe initiatives like the StigmaFree pledge will continue to carry us forward. It's just the right thing to do."

Beyond corporate donations and fundraisers, CURO is also continuing to provide mental health resources and benefits to employees. This includes the Employee Assistance Program which offers support for relationships, depression, anxiety, stress, wellness, and more. CURO also hosts an internal portal where employees can access additional mental health resources on topics such as self-care, cyber bullying, and resilience.

"The past couple of years have been incredibly challenging and we recognize that there has been an increased need for mental health support. We want to do our part to help," said Jillian Slagter, Chief Human Resources Officer. "By pledging to be a StigmaFree Company, and through our partnership with NAMI, we hope to continue to cultivate a culture of openness, acceptance, and understanding about our employees' overall health and well-being."

To learn more about becoming a StigmaFree company or to make a donation, visit www.nami.org/Get-Involved/Pledge-to-Be-StigmaFree/StigmaFree-Company.

ABOUT CURO'S DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION COUNCIL

In June of 2020, with sponsorship from the Board of Directors, the Company created a Diversity and Inclusion Council with employees from all levels and departments of CURO. The mission of the Council is to create an inclusive work environment where all people feel comfortable being themselves and are encouraged to use their diverse experiences and backgrounds to strengthen the Company's vision, values, growth, and progress.

About CURO

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) - Get CURO Group Holdings Corp. Report serves the evolving needs of the financial consumer. In 1997, the Company was founded in Riverside, California by three Wichita, Kansas childhood friends to meet the growing consumer need for short-term loans. Their success led to opening stores across the United States, later expanding to offer online loans and financial services in the United States and Canada and now broadening into a full-spectrum consumer lender through the point-of-sale / buy-now-pay-later channel. CURO combines its market expertise with a fully integrated technology platforms, an omni-channel approach and advanced credit decisioning to provide an array of credit products across all mediums. CURO operates under a number of brands including Speedy Cash®, Rapid Cash®, Cash Money®, LendDirect®, Flexiti®, Avío Credit®, Opt+® and Revolve Finance®. With over 20 years of operating experience, CURO provides financial freedom to non-prime consumers.

(CURO-NWS)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210915005700/en/